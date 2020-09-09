Woman, 20, in jail on first-degree murder charge in death of 2-month-old

A 20-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder after her 2-month-old son died, authorities say.

According to a news release from the Crawford County sheriff’s office, Mulberry fire and police departments responded to a 911 call around 10 a.m. Thursday reporting a 2-month-old was not breathing.

First responders found the baby unresponsive and began CPR, according to the release. He did not survive, and the release states they found a cloth “deep” in the child’s throat.

Authorities interviewed the child’s mother, Nancy Williams, who told investigators the baby was screaming and she “shoved” a bottle into his mouth, which cut his lip, the release states.

She told police she then used a baby wipe to stop the bleeding, and he continued crying.

Afraid the child would wake her husband, Williams told authorities she “shoved a baby wipe down her child’s throat,” according to the release.

When the baby stopped breathing, she called 911. Authorities asked her why she did not tell first responders there was a cloth in his mouth and, according to the release, she said she “had other things on her mind.”

Williams made her first court appearance Monday, and bond was set at $1 million. She remained in the Crawford County jail as of Wednesday morning.