5,200-member force in Iraq to be reduced to 3,000, U.S. says

In this April 14, 2018, file photo, then-Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie speaks during a media availability at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON -- The United States is cutting troop levels in Iraq nearly in half, to 3,000, the top U.S. commander in the Middle East said Wednesday, in a long-expected move that will help fulfill President Donald Trump's goal of reducing the Pentagon's overseas deployments.

The decision to reduce the 5,200-member force now in Iraq comes three weeks after Trump met in Washington with Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi prime minister, in part to complete details of the drawdown, which will happen this month.

"This reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. military's Central Command, said in remarks in Iraq on Wednesday, using an alternative name for the Islamic State.

McKenzie, who last month signaled the impending troop cuts, said improvements in the Iraqi military's campaign against the Islamic State enabled the Pentagon to make the reductions.

"This decision is due to our confidence in the Iraqi security forces' increased ability to operate independently," McKenzie said.

The move comes eight weeks before the November presidential election and allows Trump to tell voters that he is fulfilling a campaign promise to bring home the troops.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkNdJUiAZ-U]

But the cuts pale in comparison to the much larger reductions from when U.S. force levels in the country peaked at more than 150,000 service members at the height of the Iraq War.

Later Wednesday, McKenzie said troop levels in Afghanistan would drop to 4,500 by November. He made the statement in a call with a small group of reporters, according to officials at his Central Command office.

"We're on a glide slope to be at 4,500 by the November time frame -- October, late October, November time frame," he said, according to a transcript made available by his office. He said the path to 4,500 would be determined in part by the military's ability to get equipment out of the country.

In addition, more than 700 U.S. troops remain in Syria, mostly in the country's northeast to help Syrian Kurdish allies combat Islamic State guerrilla fighters and protect oil fields that are coveted by President Bashar Assad.

Some officials warn that the remaining U.S. troops in Syria are more vulnerable to attack after cuts Trump ordered last fall. They point to a clash with Russian troops in the northeast last month that left seven U.S. soldiers injured. McKenzie called that episode, in which a Russian armored vehicle rammed an American ground patrol, "reckless."

Analysts of military policy also note that even as Trump has withdrawn several thousand troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, he has ordered nearly twice that many, about 14,000, to the Persian Gulf region in the past year or so in response to Iranian attacks and provocations.

MIDEAST DEPLOYMENT

At any given time, 45,000 to 65,000 U.S. troops are in the region, spread out between Jordan and Oman, assigned to operate airfields, run key headquarters, sail warships and fly warplanes, and stage for deployments to places such as Iraq and Afghanistan. The numbers change substantially depending on the presence of an aircraft carrier strike group or two in the region, and whether a large group of Marines is afloat in those waters.

Trump has long vowed to withdraw all U.S. forces from both Iraq and Syria.

"We're bringing them home from Syria. We're bringing them home from Iraq," he said on "Fox & Friends" last month. "These endless wars, they never stop."

Trump aides have faulted the Obama administration for having pulled out of Iraq too soon in 2011, but they say the time is now right.

"This is a president, when he says, "I'm going to end endless wars," it's not a slogan like it's been for Democrats and past presidents," Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, said Wednesday on Fox News.

In a meeting with journalists after the White House gathering last month, al-Kadhimi reaffirmed the need for U.S. military assistance in fighting remnants of the Islamic State.

"ISIS sleeper cells are still operating in Iraq," said al-Kadhimi, a former chief of Iraqi intelligence. "The threat is still there."

The Islamic State in Iraq is still able to wage a low-tech, low-cost, largely rural -- and lethal -- campaign, American and Iraqi counterterrorism officials say.

While the Islamic State has not carried out attacks on the scale that it did a few years ago, the number of attacks began to grow again this year.

A United Nations assessment last month estimated that the Islamic State still has more than 10,000 fighters operating in Iraq and Syria.

The Pentagon is reluctant to keep more than the absolute minimum of troops in Iraq because they have been attacked by Iranian-backed militias. An attack on an Iraqi base in March killed three soldiers of the U.S.-led military coalition there, two of them Americans, and wounded 14.

Since then, the United States has consolidated its troops on fewer bases, a repositioning that McKenzie acknowledged last month had diverted resources from fighting the Islamic State. Separately, the training mission has been suspended for the past several months because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Drawing down to 3,000 troops would bring U.S. force levels in Iraq roughly back to where they were in 2015 when the United States was in the early phase of its campaign against the Islamic State, which took over one-third of the country.

McKenzie said Wednesday that the remaining U.S. troops in Iraq included those operating Patriot missile batteries and other defenses against attacks from Iran or Iranian-backed militias.

"We have what we need to maintain a rough deterrence against Iran," he said in a telephone interview with a small group of journalists from an undisclosed Middle Eastern country.

ADVISE, ASSIST

The Pentagon had previously advised Trump that a small contingent -- roughly 3,000 troops -- should remain to advise and assist the Iraqi government in its fight against pockets of Islamic State fighters and to act as a bulwark against Iranian influence in Iraq, where skirmishes between the United States and Iran have played out.

Other members of the 29-country, U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq have already cut their numbers in half, to about 1,200 troops, largely because of the pandemic, which has suspended most training.

In Baghdad on Wednesday, Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji, a spokesman for Iraqi joint operations, said, "The reduction of the number of U.S. forces comes within the framework of the agreement between the Iraqi government and the international coalition according to a timetable set by the two sides for the purpose of handing over the sites as well as withdrawing."

Al-Kadhimi, who assumed his post in May after widespread anti-government protests and amid the coronavirus pandemic and persistent joblessness, is largely viewed as a transitional leader to steer his country through a period of major economic and social upheaval.

His appointment also came during a political backlash that surged after a U.S. drone strike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian officer, at Baghdad International Airport in January. That resulted in a vote by Iraq's parliament demanding that all U.S. troops leave the country.

While it was not up to parliament to force any withdrawal -- only the prime minister could do that under the agreement in force between the two countries -- it created strong political pressure.

The move was backed not only by politicians close to Iran but by others who were angered that the drone strike also killed the leader of the Hashd al-Shaabi -- who was widely viewed as mostly keeping under control the fractious armed groups, some of which did Iran's bidding and are predominantly Shiite, that make up the organization.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Schmitt of The New York Times and by Robert Burns and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.