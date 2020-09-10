Administrators: Weapon discovered at Blytheville High School, student removed

A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.
Blytheville High School was placed under lockdown Thursday morning after administrators were told of a weapon on campus, the district said in a post on social media.
Administrators at the high school, along with the director of security found a weapon, though the Facebook post doesn’t indicate its type. A student who wasn’t named in the post was “removed” from campus.
The incident was being investigated Thursday morning, administrators said.
A message left for Blytheville School District Superintendent Bobby Ashley wasn’t immediately returned late Thursday morning. An employee at the Blytheville Police Department said the agency was working on a news release, but nobody was immediately available to speak about the lockdown.
