Allow mail-in ballot fixes, judge rules

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas voters must be notified about any issues with their signatures on mailed-in ballots, a federal judge ruled after finding a step in the state's signature verification process unconstitutional.

In a ruling late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia said the process used by Texas officials to determine whether someone's signature on a ballot envelope matches the signature on the person's vote-by-mail application violated "certain voters' constitutional rights."

Garcia ordered the Texas secretary of state to inform local election officials within 10 days that it is unconstitutional to reject a ballot based a perceived issue with the signature without notifying the voter and giving the person a "meaningful" chance to fix the problem.

Texas allows people to apply for mail-in ballots if they are 65 or older; disabled; outside of the county on Election Day and during early voting; or confined in jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.

Garcia's ruling comes after a lawsuit filed over a year ago by the League of Women Voters of Texas, Austin Justice Coalition, Coalition of Texans with Disabilities, MOVE Texas Civic Fund, and individuals Dr. George Richardson and Rosalie Weisfeld. The lawsuit said local officials had rejected some mail-in ballots because they didn't believe the signatures on the ballot envelope matched the application.

Diplomat's wife sued over fatal crash

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- The family of a British teenager killed in a motorcycle crash has filed a lawsuit in Virginia against a U.S. diplomat's wife who left England after reportedly causing the crash.

Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity after the August 2019 crash that claimed the life of Harry Dunn, 19. She left the U.K. along with her husband, Jonathan, a U.S. intelligence officer at RAF Croughton, a military base in central England used by U.S. forces.

Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she struck Dunn's motorcycle head-on, authorities said.

British authorities subsequently filed criminal charges against Anne Sacoolas and sought her extradition, but U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the extradition request in January and said his decision is final.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, the Dunn family's lawyers said they filed the civil suit because the Sacoolases fled justice in England.

Anne Sacoolas and her husband, who now live in Herndon, Va., are defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages including for wrongful death and negligence.

Tobacco products age-tied bill vetoed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a bill to raise the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 because it would have also banned the sale of flavored liquid nicotine products used in vaping.

The Republican governor said in the veto letter released Tuesday night that federal law already raised the age to buy tobacco to 21, adding that hundreds of thousands of Floridians vape as a lower risk alternative to smoking.

"This legislation would almost assuredly lead more people to resume smoking cigarettes, and it would drive others to the hazardous black market," DeSantis wrote, pointing out lung injury associated with black market products.

He said while it's a worthy goal to reduce vaping among youth, it won't be achieved by eliminating legal products for adults. He said it also would be devastating to small businesses that sell vaping products.

Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, who warned about the dangers of underage vaping, said she was disappointed by DeSantis' decision.

"As the Attorney General and a mother, I will continue to advocate for legislation and in our courts to protect Florida's children," Moody said in a statement.

City bans guns at events on public land

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia's capital city has adopted a law banning guns on public property during protests and other events.

The Richmond City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the ordinance, which is aimed at preventing violent confrontations during demonstrations against racial inequality that have continued to take place across the country and have elsewhere resulted in fatalities.

The law bans the carrying of guns on public property at any event or at any public area near an event, including on streets, sidewalks and in alleys, whether or not the event is formally permitted by the city, the newspaper said.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith expressed support for the move and referred to the killing of two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., as well as the fatal shooting of a right-wing supporter in Portland, Ore.

"I believe this will be something we can use to increase safety in all of Richmond," Smith said.

Some council members expressed concern about enforcement of the law, and some community members questioned whether the ban would violate their Second Amendment rights.