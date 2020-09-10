Austrians perplexed as they receive, cash in U.S. stimulus checks

BERLIN -- Hundreds of people have cashed U.S. stimulus checks at Austrian banks in recent months.

Some of them appeared puzzled by the unexpected payments or were ineligible for the payouts, according to bank officials and Austrian media reports.

One of the Austrians who claimed to have received such an erroneous check, pensioner Manfred Barnreiter, 73, told Austria's public broadcaster ORF that he at first believed his check to be part of a sophisticated fraud scheme.

"We quietly went to the bank ... where we were told they'll see if it's real," Barnreiter told ORF. "Three days later, we had the money in our bank account."

He and his wife received $1,200 each, although neither is a U.S. resident or holds U.S. citizenship -- key eligibility requirements. Barnreiter briefly worked in the United States in the 1960s and still receives a small pension from that period of employment, he said.

It is unclear how many U.S. checks were cashed in Austria by ineligible recipients. Similar instances have been reported in other countries.

NPR reported last month that thousands of foreigners who used to temporarily work in the United States had accidentally received stimulus checks around the world. Speaking to NPR, government officials said at the time that improperly filed tax returns may be to blame for the accidental payments. Cashing the checks despite not being eligible, they added, could result in a change in visa status or difficulties in reentering the United States.

The payouts probably still account for only a very small fraction of the first $2 trillion U.S. stimulus package.

The checks were the centerpiece of that relief package this year, amid the initial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Before their distribution by the Internal Revenue Service, the Treasury Department ordered President Trump's name to be printed on them.

Several Austrian banks confirmed Wednesday that they had received queries from confused customers in recent weeks. Gerald Meissl, a senior official with Upper Austria's Sparkasse bank, said several Austrians who had recently returned from the United States after working there as au pairs had received the checks, as well.

"People initially thought it's a treacherous form of fraud -- but the checks were real," said a spokeswoman for Austria's Oberbank.