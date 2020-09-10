Barr says bid to take on Trump suit is 'normal'

WASHINGTON -- The White House asked the Justice Department to replace President Donald Trump's private lawyers to defend against a woman's accusations that he defamed her last year in denying her claim that he sexually assaulted her a quarter-century ago, Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday.

The Justice Department's intervention in the lawsuit means that taxpayer money will be used to defend the president, and it threatens the continued viability of the case of the plaintiff, the author E. Jean Carroll.

Barr defended the decision to intervene, arguing that it was routine for the department to take over lawsuits against federal officials -- substituting the government as the defendant.

"This was a normal application of the law," Barr said during a news conference in Chicago. "The law is clear. It is done frequently. And the little tempest that is going on is largely because of the bizarre political environment in which we live."

Carroll's lawsuit has been reassigned from a New York state court to a U.S. District Court judge in New York, Lewis Kaplan. If he signs off on the department's certification that it meets the standards to substitute the government as the defendant, he could dismiss the lawsuit because the government has sovereign immunity and cannot be sued.

Barr's public comments were his first since the Justice Department's abrupt intervention a day earlier in the lawsuit filed by Carroll in November.

Barr said the department was responding to a memorandum from the White House requesting that it take over the case under a law called the Westfall Act, arguing that Trump had acted in his official capacity as president when he denied Carroll's accusation that he had sexually assaulted her years ago in a department store dressing room.

Trump called Carroll a liar and said he did not know her, even though the two had been photographed together at a party in 1987 with Carroll's former husband. He also said she was "not my type." She then sued him for making defamatory statements about her.

The Carroll case was at a delicate moment for the president when the Justice Department intervened. Trump's personal lawyers had tried to put the lawsuit on hold, but a judge ruled last month that it could proceed. That ruling also had seemingly cleared a path for Carroll's legal team to pursue a request that Trump provide a DNA sample to determine whether his genetic material is on a dress she was wearing at the time of the purported encounter.