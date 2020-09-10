Belarus opposition activist spirited away

Belarusian Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel literature laureate smiles as she opens her apartment door to greet supporters in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020. On Wednesday morning unidentified people tried to enter the apartment of the last member of the council's executive presidium who remained free. (AP Photo/TUT.by)

KYIV, Ukraine -- Belarusian authorities on Wednesday detained one of the two last leading members of an opposition council who remained free, moving methodically to end a month of protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the Coordination Council created by the opposition to facilitate talks with the country's leader of 26 years on a transition of power, was taken out of the council's office by masked people, associate Gleb German said.

Znak had time only to text "masks" before the people took the phone away from him, German said.

Some people also attempted Wednesday to enter the apartment of writer Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature and now the only member of the council's executive presidium still free in Belarus.

Diplomats from several European Union nations converged on Alexievich's apartment in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, to try to prevent her detention.

The rising pressure on activists is implementd as Belarus marks a month of protests over Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in the Aug. 9 vote, which the opposition rejects as rigged. The protests that drew up to 200,000 on Sundays cast an unprecedented challenge to the Belarusian leader's iron-fist rule.

Lukashenko, 66, a former state farm director, has dismissed the opposition as Western stooges and rejected demands from the United States and the European Union to engage in a dialogue with protesters demanding his resignation. The U.S. and the EU have criticized the Belarusian election as neither free nor fair.

The Interior Ministry said that 121 people were detained in the capital and other cities on Tuesday for taking part in unsanctioned demonstrations. On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters again formed "chains in solidarity" in several parts of Minsk.

The foreign ministers of the Nordic and Baltic nations, meeting Wednesday in Estonia, urged Belarusian authorities to end a police crackdown on postelection protests and the prosecution and forcible expulsions of activists.

"We demand the immediate release of all those detained on political grounds before and after the falsified presidential election," Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said after the meeting.

Linde published a picture on her Twitter account showing Alexievich surrounded by European diplomats at her home on Wednesday.

Last month, Alexievich was questioned by Belarusian investigators, who have opened a criminal investigation into members of the Coordination Council, accusing them of undermining national security. Several council members were arrested and others were forcibly expelled from the country.

Alexievich dismissed the official accusations, saying in a statement released Wednesday that the council was seeking to defuse the crisis sparked by Lukashenko's reelection by offering to foster a dialogue between authorities and protesters.

"We weren't preparing a coup, we were trying to prevent a split in our country," Alexievich said.

She warned that the arrests of opposition activists will not end protests.

Speaking to reporters from her apartment, she said she doesn't plan to leave the country despite the official pressure.

"This is terror against our own people," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Jari Tanner, Monika Scislowska and Jan M. Olsen of The Associated Press.

Protesters try to prevent police from detaining a demonstrator during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Police officers detain protesters during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders.

Protesters try to prevent police from detaining a demonstrator during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Belarusian Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel literature laureate in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020.

Authorities carry documents and computers out of the opposition Coordination Council office after a search raid in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020.

Lawyer Maxim Znak, a member of the opposition Coordination Council in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

A woman with her child react as police officers detain protesters during a rally in support of Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.