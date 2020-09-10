Sections
Benefits With Friends: Autism advocates have choice of activities

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 6:59 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Alyssa Trujillo, 7, of Gentry plays with a baby bird during the Autism Involves Me annual walk, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. Autism Involves Me, a Bentonville non-profit, held its annual walk to highlight the lack of services for kids with autism.

Autism Involves Me advocates have three avenues in the month of October through which they can provide support for the nonprofit organization: the Tee Off Fore Autism golf tournament, Scavenger Hunt and a 100k walk, run, bike or swim.

The group usually hosts a walk, but organizers say the modified fundraiser "is our way of keeping our tournament going while keeping everyone safe. This tournament will allow for social distancing while still enjoying a day of golf with your team."

Golfers must submit a photo of their team playing golf (or just at the golf course) and their score card during their scheduled tee time. Email your picture to golfandplaynwa@aimnwa.org and post it to Facebook or Instagram and tag AIM using @AIMeveryday or #AIMeveryday.

For the 100k -- 62 miles -- supporters may walk, run, bike or swim all or part of the 62 miles. Registrants are asked to record their miles, on the honor system, and submit them to AIM on Oct. 31.

Each Scavenger Hunt searcher will receive an email Oct. 1 with clues for items throughout Benton and Washington counties, divided by city -- Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville. "When you find an item you will have to take a selfie with the item and submit it to AIM."

Leaders explain opportunities for prizes as:

• One entry for every participant registration;

• Three entries for completing 20 miles of the 100k;

• Five entries for completing 40 miles of the 100k;

• Ten entries for completing all 62 miles of the 100k;

• One entry for every qualifying selfie submitted to AIM during the Scavenger Hunt;

• Five entries for solving all of the clues for a city. Solving all four cities garners 20 entries.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

Autism Involves Me

Tee Off Fore Autism

When: Oct. 1-31

What: Four-person scramble

Where: Kingsdale Golf Course in Bella Vista

Team registration: $250

Play NWA

What: Walk, run, bike or swim 100K

Where: Course of participant’s choice

Registration fees: $20 (or $25 to stay on your couch)

What: Scavenger Hunt

Where: Northwest Arkansas

Registration fees: $20 (or $25 to stay on your couch)

Information: (479) 544-0166 or aimnwa.org

