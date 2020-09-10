Better together

My wife Alex was born and raised in Cabot, a proud graduate of Cabot High. Her mother taught there for over 40 years and still resides in Cabot with Alex's father. We love escaping Little Rock from time to time to enjoy a home-cooked meal and a walk along one of their trails, and sitting by their creek in the spring when it's nice out.

After my wife finished graduate school, employment in her chosen career field was limited, but her first choice was to find employment close to home. Her grandparents were still living, and many of her aunts and uncles as well as some cousins lived in central Arkansas. She was very fortunate to win, against a field of multiple applicants, a position close to home, working at UAMS.

Many of her classmates were not so lucky. It happens often--families separated and communities broken up due to lack of opportunity.

It's political season, and in typical fashion, lines in the sand are being drawn and new issues to divide us are sorted by political strategists and consultants. One I'm particularly bothered by is the making of metropolitan cities across the U.S. into punching bags.

My wife, son and I reside in downtown Little Rock, but we are thankful for our surrounding suburbs and rural settings. Being close to family as well as going to Lake Ouachita to get away from the city lights and enjoy a clear view of the stars or hiking Petit Jean are important components in keeping us fulfilled.

The ecosystem offered by central Arkansas is an important one to preserve and helps us appreciate the things each of our communities brings to the table.

Little Rock is the breadbasket for central Arkansas. While our population is somewhere around 200,000 people, over 70,000 commuters travel from outside of Little Rock into our city each day. The income made here is taken back to surrounding suburban communities, where sales and property taxes are generated to fund city services and schools.

Little Rock is home to an overwhelming number of nonprofits that are doing incredible work to help the less fortunate. The members of the youth group at our church once tried to count all the nonprofits in downtown Little Rock; they stopped somewhere in the 80s.

People who work for these organizations are incredibly selfless, working for next to nothing to provide services to those who are at rock bottom. Organizations like The Van, which passes out basic necessities to anyone in need; Jericho Way, which provides showers, computers, and a cooling center as well as offering two free meals a day; Our House, a homeless shelter for families that offers programs to get families working again and rehomed; Hope Rises, which houses women who have just been released from prison and helps them back into the workforce; Salvation Army and Wolfe Street Center for those battling addiction; Harmony Health Clinic and Union Rescue Mission ... I can go on and on and not even touch the countless number of downtown churches and the outreach ministry work they do.

Meanwhile, Little Rock does not enjoy the higher median household income many of the suburban cities do. At just over $48,000 a year, Little Rock's median household income struggles to keep up with surrounding communities like Cabot at $58,000, Bryant at over $64,000, and Maumelle taking in $72,000 per home.

So, while Little Rock does much to provide for itself and members of surrounding communities, we struggle to stretch a dollar in our own budget with lower household incomes that lead to lower home values and property tax revenue. In addition, there's less disposable income among residents of Little Rock compared to many in other suburban communities, affecting sales-tax revenue.

We are grateful for the talent that chooses to drive for hours every week to work in our city. But please don't think that in some way those of us who live here full-time or our political leaders are failing our communities. When one considers everything that this great city does and the shoestring budget it is done on, it's undeniable the value Little Rock gives to central Arkansas.

I listen to the "Strong Towns" podcast often, which often says a "good town" is one where someone can start with nothing, and through hard work end up with something.

That's possible in Little Rock. No matter where you are on the mobility ladder, support is available to help you get to that next step.

This political season don't let anyone divide us. We need each other, and we're better together.

Mike Orndorff is a downtown Little Rock home builder and developer.