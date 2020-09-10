Duvall drives in 9 runs in Braves' rout of Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates, all wearing Roberto Clemente's No. 21 for Roberto Clemente Day, watch a tribute to the Pirates Hall of Fame right fielder before the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ATLANTA -- Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three home runs, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves obliterated their franchise scoring record in a 29-9 romp over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The Braves had 23 hits, including seven home runs, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. They topped the old record by six runs.

A day after being shut out by the Marlins on four hits, the Braves broke loose. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run home run.

Duvall hit one of the team's three home runs an 11-run second inning, knocking Pablo Lopez out of the game. Duvall hit another home run, his 12th, in a six-run fifth and added the slam in the seventh off Josh Smith.

Three runs scored on a sixth-inning double by Ronald Acuna Jr. that gave Atlanta a 25-8 lead and the franchise record for runs in a game.

On Sept. 2, 1957, Hank Aaron the Milwaukee Braves, the eventual World Series champions, hammered the Chicago Cubs 23-10 at Wrigley Field. That franchise record for runs in a game stood for 63 years. The old Atlanta record was 20 runs, most recently against the Marlins on Oct. 5, 2001.

Ozzie Albies, playing in his first game since Aug. 4 in his return from a wrist injury, had three hits, including a home run. Travis d'Arnaud and Acuna hit three-run home runs.

PADRES 5, ROCKIES 3 Zach Davies (7-2) won his career-best, fifth-consecutive start and Mitch Moreland hit his first home run for the Padres as San Diego beat Colorado to complete its sweep of the three-game series.

REDS 3, CUBS 0 Trevor Bauer (4-3) tossed three-hit ball into the eighth inning to outpitch Chicago ace Yu Darvish (7-2) and lift visiting Cincinnati to a victory. Mike Moustakas hit a three-run home run in the first inning as Darvish's seven-start winning streak was snapped.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 8, PIRATES 1 Former Arkansas Razorbacks catcher James McCann went deep twice for the first multi-home run game of his seven-year career as Chicago drilled host Pittsburgh on a night the Pirates honored Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente. McCann's fourth home run of the season landed in the grass beyond the center-field wall leading off the third. He took JT Brubaker (1-1) deep again in the sixth, a long two-run shot that landed beyond the tarps that cover the first section of bleachers. McCann's first multi-home run game came in his 590th career game.

BREWERS 19, TIGERS 0 Corbin Burnes (3-0) allowed one hit in seven innings and Milwaukee slugged its way to its highest run total in over a decade, beating Detroit. Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.

METS 7, ORIOLES 6 Pete Alonso homered leading off the eighth inning to lift New York to a victory over Baltimore.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 2 Ramon Laureano, suspended last month for charging the Houston dugout and triggering a bench-clearing brawl, hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted American League West-leading Oakland over the visiting Astros.The A's increased their division lead to 51/2 games over second-place Houston.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 3 Isiah Kiner-Falefa matched a career high with four hits, Nick Solak drove in a pair of runs and Texas has won consecutive games for only the third time this season, beating Los Angeles.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 0 Danny Duffy (3-3) pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as Kansas City beat the Indians.

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 2 In Buffalo, N.Y., Deivi Garcia (1-1) earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, beating Toronto.

Chicago White Sox's James McCann (33) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco stands in right field during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept 9, 2020. The Pirates are wearing Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente's No. 21 for Roberto Clemente Day. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dane Dunning delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

