Editorial notebook

This is it, folks. The first summer blockbuster is pulling into the station at newly reopened movie theaters around the United States. Virus cases here in Arkansas are still on the rise, with new records being broken regularly. But we've made up our minds.

With Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" finally arriving in American theaters, the movie studios are watching closely to see if it can revitalize an industry that's been dormant since March because of covid-19.

With careful consideration, we've decided to be a part of the experiment. After all the bouncing around "Tenet" has done these past few months, our anticipation to see the movie only increased. Mr. Nolan is one of the very few directors we've ever known to have a record of all good movies. Could the streak continue?

Theaters are being smart. They're spreading out premieres, cleaning seats between each showing, and limiting the capacity of each theater to less than 50 percent to accommodate for social distancing.

Toss in the facts that masks are required and our local theater essentially gave us a free movie ticket with its rewards program, and we've decided to see "Tenet."

But make no mistake. We're going to play this smart. Mask on. No food or drinks. And we're going to see an afternoon show at a very random time to ensure few others will be there. And there will be lots of hand sanitizer brought along for the ride.

Movie theaters are counting on this new flick to save their industry. Otherwise, we'll all have to sign up for a streaming service. Because that'll be the only way to watch new movies if the movie theater business crashes.

The reviews for "Tenet" look pretty good so far. We're ready to be wowed, Mr. Nolan.