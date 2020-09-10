Events to note cancer in kids

The Brooklyn Project Foundation, a memorial to Asher Ray and her fight against Ewing’s Sarcoma, will raise money and awareness by asking people to stay physically active while being socially distanced. (Special to The Commercial)

September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symbolized by a gold ribbon, thousands of children and their families are acknowledged who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Cancer remains the No. 1 cause of death by disease for children in America and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 15,000 U.S. children and adolescents under the age of 20 will receive a cancer diagnosis, with leukemia, brain tumors and lymphoma being the most common types of cancers that affect this age group.

The American Childhood Cancer Organization states that approximately 1 in 285 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 20.

Globally there are more than 300,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year. Twenty percent of children with cancer in the U.S. will not survive it, according to the organization,and every three minutes a family hears devastating words that their child has been diagnosed with cancer.

Dr. Jesus Moreno is a board-certified pediatrician in Pine Bluff. Certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, Moreno said cancer in children is rare. In his four years of practice, Moreno said he averages less than one pediatric cancer case a year. But he said cancer can attack the body from different directions and for different reasons.

"Cancer is multifactorial," said Moreno, who practices at Jefferson Comprehensive Care System. "It can be something that is already in your genes or it can also be environmental."

According to Moreno, many symptoms a child experiences are related to cancer such as weight loss, night sweats, swelling around the joints and prolonged fever from an unknown origin.

In order to raise awareness about the reality of childhood cancer, many organizations across the world raise funds with a goal to increase awareness and research.

The Brooklyn Project Foundation conducts pediatric cancer awareness and research funding events. It is also a memorial to Asher Ray, known as "The Bit," of Arkansas and her fight against Ewing's Sarcoma.

For 5½ years, Asher fought this second most prevalent form of pediatric bone cancer. She died in January 2018 in Little Rock at the age of 9.

This 501(c) (3) organization hosts events and fundraisers to support the Arkansas Children's Innovative Therapies Program, which conducts childhood research and clinical trials allowing pediatric cancer patients to stay in state during their most vulnerable time.

Because of covid-19, this year's fundraising will raise money and awareness by asking people to stay physically active while being socially distanced.

Participants will be able to choose their level of participation and their activities. Goals and activities will be posted on social media using the hashtag bpfseptemberchallenge2020.

Activities can also be dedicated in honor or memory of a loved one.

"During Childhood Cancer Awareness month, challenge yourself and your friends to complete physical activities such as walking, running, biking, hiking, swimming, yoga, etc.," said Susan Ray, Asher's mother.

The challenge will run through Sept. 30. Participants can sign up anytime during the month of September with winners announced in October.

There are five levels of participation:

Level 1 – Donate any amount. This level is for people who want to donate but don't necessarily want to participate in physical activities or do not want to commit to a certain number of activities.

Level 2 -- Cure Searcher – Choose any 5 measurable physical activities. $25

Level 3 -- Fighter – Choose any 10 measurable physical activities. $35

Level 4 -- Warrior - Choose any 20 measurable physical activities. $45

Level 5 -- Super Hero – Choose 25+ measurable activities. $100

To sign up go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0C4EACAC28ABF49-brooklyn.

For more information Contact Susan Adamson-Ray at 501.351.1784 or email brooklynprojectfoundation@gmail.com or on Facebook at The Brooklyn Project or Instagram at Brooklyn Project Foundation