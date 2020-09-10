Flames still unbridled along West Coast

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. -- Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the Western U.S. on Wednesday in gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief is in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

In California, winds stoked unprecedented numbers of fires that have forced rescues and evacuations. In Washington, more acres burned in a single day than firefighters usually see all year.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced Wednesday that three people died in the wildfire northeast of San Francisco. He said two people were found dead in one place and a third person was discovered elsewhere.

A temperature plunge of as much as 60 degrees, caused by a dramatic intrusion of polar air, helped slow wildfires in Colorado and Montana.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0uGDz1RUJQ]

"The significantly colder air mass is helping reduce critical fire conditions across the West, however most of West coastline and adjacent counties have red flag warnings in effect for part of today," the National Weather Service said. A warning is issued when conditions combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Diminishing winds were possible today, "bringing some relief to the ongoing fires and fire weather threat," forecasters said.

A cloud of smoke covered much of California on Wednesday, dimming the sun to an eerie orange glow over San Francisco.

About 125 miles to the northeast, winds fanned a fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills and forced authorities to order early morning evacuations and warn other residents to be ready to leave.

The area is not far from the town of Paradise, where 85 people were killed by a fire two years ago, and Oroville Dam, where failing spillways forced an evacuation in 2017.

On Tuesday, flames overtook 14 firefighters who had to deploy last-resort emergency shelters and destroyed a fire station in Los Padres National Forest on California's central coast. The firefighters suffered burns and smoke inhalation, and three were flown to a hospital in Fresno, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Chris Barth, a spokesman on the Dolan Fire, said the three hospitalized firefighters were stable, with one in critical condition and the other two in fair condition.

Helicopters have been used in recent days to rescue hundreds of people stranded in the burning Sierra National Forest, where a fire has destroyed 365 buildings, including at least 45 homes. About 5,000 buildings were threatened, fire officials said.

Flames threatened the foothill community of Auberry between Shaver Lake and Fresno.

In Southern California, fires burned in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. People in foothill communities east of Los Angeles were warned to be ready to flee, but the region's notorious Santa Ana winds were weaker than predicted.

"We're encouraged that the wind activity appears to be dying down," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "The rest of the week looks a little more favorable."

After closing eight national forests in the southern half of the state earlier in the week, the U.S. Forest Service closed California's 10 other national forests, citing "unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state."

California has set a record with nearly 2.3 million acres burned already this year, and historically the worst of the wildfire season doesn't begin until fall.

Firefighters in the Pacific Northwest struggled to contain and douse the blazes fanned by 50 mph wind gusts, and officials in some western Oregon communities gave residents orders to evacuate.

The destructive blazes were burning in a large swath of Washington state and Oregon that rarely experiences such intense fire activity because of the Pacific Northwest's cool and wet climate.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/910fires/]

The fires trapped firefighters and civilians behind fire lines in Oregon and leveled a small town in eastern Washington. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown warned that the devastation could be overwhelming from the fires that spread Monday during a late-summer windstorm.

"Everyone must be on high alert," Brown said. "The next several days are going to be extremely difficult."

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Weber, Frank Baker, John Antczak, Olga Rodriguez, Juliet Williams, Adam Beam, Seth Borenstein, Gillian Flaccus, Sara Cline, Andrew Selsky, Rachel La Corte, Nick Geranios and Lisa Baumann of The Associated Press.

A wildfire rages near California 162 in Oroville in Northern California, one of many blazes burning unchecked across parts of the western United States. A cloud of smoke covered much of California, dimming the sun to an eerie orange glow in the Bay Area around San Francisco. Forecasters said some relief is in sight, but red flag warnings remain in effect. More photos at arkansasonline.com/910fires/. (AP/Noah Berger)

Flames shoot from a home as the Bear Fire burns through the Berry Creek area of Butte County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Embers fly across a roadway as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Shawn Thornton hugs his wife, Shannon Thornton, next to the rubble of their burned home Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Malden, Washington the day after a fast-moving wildfire swept through the tiny town west of Rosalia. Shawn and Shannon weren't home at the time, but their son Cody was and managed to get their dog and a few belongings before leaving just minutes before the flames swept through. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

A scorched car rests in a clearing following the Bear Fire in Butte County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Patrick Kenefick, left, and Dana Williams, both of Mill Valley, Calif., record the darkened Golden Gate Bridge covered with smoke from wildfires Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from a pier at Fort Baker near Sausalito, Calif. The photo was taken at 9:47 a.m. in the morning. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A man walks his dog along Bridgeway Avenue as smoke from wildfires darken the morning Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Sausalito, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. EDT) and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows brown smoke from wildfires blowing westward in the atmosphere from California's Sierra Nevada to the Coast Ranges and from Oregon, top, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (NOAA via AP)