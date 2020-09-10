• Paul Scafidi, a polling place moderator in Exeter, N.H., who told a woman she couldn't wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place during the state's primary election Tuesday because it violated electioneering laws, let her vote after she whipped off the garment and cast her ballot topless.

• Billups "Bill" Allen of Ridgeland, Miss., a World War II Army infantry platoon leader with the 29th Division, was awarded several commendations on his 100th birthday, including a Bronze Star, the service's fourth-highest award, and a Purple Heart to replace the one he lost when he was evacuated from a hospital during the Battle of the Bulge in 1945.

• Pope Francis, 83, wore a mask and used hand sanitizer for the first time in public in a courtyard at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City where he appealed for the faithful to look out for the health of themselves and others during the pandemic.

• Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, face felony robbery, conspiracy and hate-crime charges, accused of confronting a 7-year-old boy and his mother, who were supporters of President Donald Trump, outside a Democratic National Convention event in Delaware and seizing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

• Joshua Wills, 31, of Bremerton, Wash., who was armed with a katana sword and on his way to see President Donald Trump when he was confronted at a West Virginia campground, pleaded guilty to assaulting three Secret Service agents.

• Zephaniah McLeod, 27, accused in a series of stabbings in Birmingham, England, over a span of 90 minutes that left one man dead and seven others wounded, was charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

• Antonio Morton, 51, of Atlanta, a suspect in a series of burglaries, was arrested after being shot in the foot by a Milledgeville police officer who was investigating late-night break-ins at two city businesses.

• Jessica Krug, a white woman who admitted on social media that she lied about being Black while working in Washington as a George Washington University associate professor teaching Black history, has resigned, officials said.

• Joseph Maldonado-Passage, 57, the blond, mullet-wearing Oklahoma zookeeper known as "Joe Exotic," who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot and for violating federal wildlife laws, has formally requested a presidential pardon.