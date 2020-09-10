Jackson County sheriff: Woman died from blunt-force trauma

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas confirmed Thursday night the autopsy of Sydney Sutherland determined she was a homicide victim.

The incomplete autopsy also confirmed that Sutherland died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries, according to Lucas.

Lucas said there would be no further updates until the autopsy is finished.

Sutherland was last seen alive on Aug. 19, when she went for a jog near Arkansas 18, between Newport and Grubbs. Her body was found by deputies two days later.

On the day she was found, Quake Lewellyn, 28, of Newport was arrested and charged with Sutherland's murder. He is being held in the Randolph County jail for his safety, according to Lucas.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 1.