LR Convention, Visitors Bureau cuts 39 positions

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has eliminated 39 positions, citing the coronavirus pandemic's continuing impact on the tourism industry.

The agency eliminated 35 full-time positions and four part-time positions effective Sept. 4, chief executive officer Gretchen Hall said. Some workers were terminated, while some positions were eliminated and combined with others to reduce the bureau's staffing, Hall said.

Hall attributed the agency's need to reduce staffing to significant losses in tax revenue, hundreds of event cancellations and few facility bookings for the foreseeable future because of continued restrictions on group gatherings.

She said the bureau was forced to make budget cuts until business levels warrant the need for those positions in the future.

"It's just going to be a long time before all of that business comes back," Hall said Wednesday.

The positions eliminated include the vice president of marketing and communications, as well as several employees across the maintenance, building services, event, meeting, parking, River Market, sales and marketing divisions.

The bureau furloughed 65 full-time employees and about 100 more part-time employees in April, about two weeks after officials announced the first coronavirus case in Arkansas.

There were still 18 positions on full or partial furlough as of Wednesday, Hall said. She added that some employees are working on an as-needed basis.

Hall said the tourism industry is facing "a long, slow recovery process." She said there was a slight uptick in leisure travel over the summer, but there might not be as much activity in the fall and winter.

"Our industry's hit awfully hard right now financially," she said.

Last month, the bureau's governing body, the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission, approved $3.7 million in cuts to the bureau's operating budget. The commission had approved just more than $12 million in operating expenses for the bureau last year.

The bureau is primarily funded by a hotel, motel and restaurant tax. An analysis from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, released last month, found that nearly two-thirds of hotels in the United States are at or below 50% occupancy, and that urban hotels have suffered the most, with occupancies of 38%.