The Momentary previews Nick Cave exhibit

BENTONVILLE — The Momentary hosted a media preview this morning of its next temporary exhibition “Nick Cave: Until,” opening to the public on Saturday.

The exhibition is Cave’s largest and most ambitious project to date and cover the entirety of the arts venue’s footprint, spanning more than 24,000-square-feet of gallery space. The immersive installations throughout the space comprise an immense volume of materials: 16,000 wind spinners; millions of plastic pony beads; thousands of ceramic birds, fruits, and animals; 13 gilded pigs; more than 10 miles of crystals; 24 chandeliers; one crocodile; and 17 cast-iron lawn jockeys.

Spurred by the artist’s question, “Is there racism in Heaven?”, the overwhelming and intricate pieces are meant to draw the viewer in with their beauty and opulence — like the forest of thousands of metal, backyard wind spinners; or the crystal cloud where visitors climb ladders to see the topside of the work — but address tough themes of gender and race inequity and gun violence upon closer inspection.

The Momentary is the final stop for “Nick Cave: Until.” The Bentonville institution co-commissioned the exhibition with the MASS MoCA in Massachusetts, where it debuted in 2016 before traveling to Carriageworks in Sydney, Australia and Tramway of Glasgow in the United Kingdom.

The exhibition is on display through Jan. 3 and there is no cost. With the opening of ‘Nick Cave: Until,’ the Momentary returns to its regular operating hours of 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; closed Monday. Visit themomentary.org or contact 367-7500 for complete details.

Nick Cave exhibit opening at Mass MoCA