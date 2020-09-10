The long-running reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which blended celebrity news, family turmoil and brand sponsorships, will end next year after its 20th season, Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram, where she has 188 million followers. In a Tuesday post, Kardashian did not state a reason for ending the series, which debuted in 2007. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye” to the show, she wrote. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.” The show has featured Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner; their brother, Rob; and their mother, Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn Jenner. The show’s home, the E network, said it’s a delayed farewell. The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021. The series, which debuted in October 2007, also became social media fodder with short video and audio clips of the Kardashians arguing or going on vacation used for memes and GIFs. The family garnered millions of followers and making it easy for fans to keep up-to-date with their latest news and whereabouts without having to sit down and watch their reality show. Kardashian and her family were masters at capturing attention and leveraging that into profitability, something that had eluded their reality-show predecessors, according to Robert Thompson, professor of television and popular culture at Syracuse University, who said the Kardashians “managed to create a genre of entertainment for which they were perfectly suited.”

Kevin Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis to fight muscular dystrophy. The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday that Hart will host the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The two-hour, star-studded virtual fundraiser event will air Oct. 24. Celebrity guests will include Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad and Jillian Mercado, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a child. Hart said the telethon’s return is an “incredible opportunity” to bring back the work of Lewis, who helped make the Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon a television tradition that raised billions of dollars with his support since the 1960s, including more than $60 million in 2009. Lewis, who died in 2017, stepped down as host in 2011 and the association held its last telethon three years later. MDA president and CEO Lynn O’Connor Vos said she hopes the telethon can continue to help raise awareness to therapies for muscular dystrophy and other related neuromuscular diseases.