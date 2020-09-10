NHL Playoffs glance

NHL PLAYOFFS
All games at Toronto (Eastern Conference)
and Edmonton, Alberta (Western Conference)
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
Tampa Bay 2, NY Islanders 1
Tampa Bay leads series 2-0
TODAY'S GAME
All times Central
Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Series tied 1-1
FRIDAY'S GAME
Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAME
Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, 2 p.m.
MONDAY'S GAME
Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
