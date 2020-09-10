MUSIC MADNESS: Oyster Bar welcomes The Parker Francis Band

The Parker Francis Band will perform at 6 p.m. today at the recently reopened Oyster Bar, W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Clint Mason will perform at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the club. Reservations are $38 per person and include live music, a full meal and your table for the evening. Call Sarah at (501) 666-7100 for reservations.

◼️ The Southern Frayed Band will perform a free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the SoMa Little Rock Outdoor Dining Room, on the parking lot at 13th and Main streets, Little Rock.

Members of the band are Tannen Hollenberg, Leslie Oden and Pete Yu.

◼️ Singer-songwriter-guitarist Joey Barrett will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday on the patio at the River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane in Roland.

Born in Star City, Barrett, now living in Maumelle, cites as his influences Jason Isbell, John Prine, Steve Earle, Townes Van Zandt and Kris Kristofferson.

◼️ An "Acoustic Throwdown" takes place at 5 p.m. today at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

◼️ Willy D's Piano Bar, 322 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will feature Matteo Ellis and Mike Hosch at 9 p.m. today; Pamela Hopkins, Aaron Beumeler and Hosch at 9 p.m. Friday and Hopkins, Beumeler and Hosch at 9 p.m. Saturday.

◼️ Percussionists of all levels and skills are invited to a Drum Circle on Saturdays, continuing through Oct. 11, at the Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., in Little Rock. Searcy Ewell will facilitate. Donations are encouraged, masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. Drums, chairs and hand sanitizer will be supplied. No musical experience is needed.

LIVE IN SPA CITY

Singer-songwriter Dean Agus will perform at 6 p.m. today for the second annual "Gowns & Boots Bash" to benefit The Faces Foundation, at the Crystal Ridge Distillery, 455 Broadway, Hot Springs.

◼️ The bi-Thursday Blues Revival will be held at 7 p.m. today at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs.

◼️ Jocko will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs.

LIVE IN CONWAY

Randall Shreve will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Darren Barry will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music and Bar, 1020 Front St. in Conway.

STAY TUNED

Singer-songwriter Dar Williams will perform a streaming show at 6 p.m. today and will feature an unusual twist: those wishing to "dedicate a Dar song and virtually step on stage" will have the opportunity to do so. Up to six people will get the opportunity to join Dar live during the show and read their dedications. Other dedications will be read by Dar and scrolled on the ticker during the show.

For more information, go to: https://forms.gle/tJCY3Zfj3ngJ4EoKA

The show is also available on YouTube and Twitch.

◼️ The late Billie Holiday will be saluted in the series, "The Great Concerts: Billie Holiday," at noon Monday on Facebook, hosted by The National Jazz Museum in Harlem. (Just search "The Great Concerts" on Facebook.)

◼️ Hayes Carll, apparently inspired by his pal Todd Snider, is now performing "Alone Together Sessions," virtual shows, at 6 p.m. Tuesdays from the Purple Building in Nashville, Tenn. Carll, a 1998 graduate of Hendrix College in Conway, has recorded six albums, the second of which, titled "Little Rock," he released in March 2005. Tips can be left at Paypal.me/HCTip.Jar and Venmo at @Hayes-Carll

◼️ Mark Wills, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green and Tenille Townes will perform live at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry on the Circle network, available on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels or on the DISH network.

◼️ Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood performed last week on Circle. Their show is available at Youtube and Facebook.

LISTEN UP

Jason Weinheimer of boondogs fame, and also known for his production skills, co-produced the album, "Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music," which was released by Horton Records on Aug. 28. The album features John Fullbright, Jesse Aycock, Paul Benjamin, Paddy Ryan, Aaron Boehler and Sarah Frick performing songs written in the 20th century by Leon Russell, J.J. Cale, Steve Ripley, Jesse Ed Davis and the Dwight Twilley Band. Visit folkradio.co.UK and search for the title.

◼️ It's worth another mention of the Arkansas Rocks Radio Network, which is a group of stations, both FM and AM, around Arkansas: KLRG-FM, 94.5 FM and 880 AM in Little Rock; KAFN-FM, 99.3 FM and 690 AM in Benton; KZYP-FM, 104.1 and 1310 AM in Malvern; KWPS-FM, 99.7 in Hot Springs; KDEL-FM 100.9, in Arkadelphia; KCMC-FM, 94.3 in Mountain Home; and KJJI-FM and 1190 AM in Pine Bluff.

What's different about the stations is their apparent lack of advertising and playing album cuts.