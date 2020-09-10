Pea Ridge Middle School closes for one day after covid-19 case reported

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge Middle School closed in-person instruction for one day Wednesday because of covid-19, according to the School District.

The school has one confirmed case of the virus, and another 39 students are considered close contacts who must quarantine, according to a news release from the district.

The school was closed Wednesday for cleaning and contact tracing. Students who weren't close contacts to the positive case may return to school today, and the others may return Sept. 21.

The district has contacted the families of the students who are close contacts, according to the news release.

Pea Ridge Middle School has students in fifth and sixth grades, according to its website.