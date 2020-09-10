Police chief details efforts, needs in abating crime in city

Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant addresses the Pine Bluff City Council regarding measures he has put into place to curb violent crime and to address problems of street racing, large gatherings of young people, and other traffic problems plaguing the city. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

Saturation patrols and a zero tolerance policy toward street racing, burnouts, car caravans and large gatherings helped keep the city -- still rattled from three murders in one day last week -- relatively peaceful and without serious incidents over the three-day Labor Day weekend.

That is according to a report given by Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant to the city's Public Safety Committee during a Zoom video conference meeting Wednesday.

Sergeant's remarks to the committee, which consists of council members Win Trafford, Joni Alexander and Ivan Whitfield, largely mirrored his presentation to the City Council the previous night, but in more detail and with some recommendations for community involvement and equipment that he said would assist the department in keeping watch over the city's trouble spots.

"In the past three weeks, or let's just call it a month, we've all been through a lot," said Trafford, the committee chairman, referring to six homicides and a mass shooting that wounded seven people, all of which occurred within three weeks during August and the first week of September.

"We're going to have to have buy-in from the community," Sergeant said. "There are other issues in the community that, if we address them, are going to help crime in the community as well. Things like jobs, education, housing, all those things will help with crime."

The chief said that over the past two weekends, he had ordered extra police officers out into the streets from different divisions to augment the Patrol Division, freeing up patrol officers to answer calls as they came in and to provide traffic enforcement while police from the Criminal Investigation Division, Service Division, Violent Crimes Unit, and other divisions kept a highly visible presence on the streets, intervening whenever necessary to prevent criminal activity or a violent outbreak.

"We're going to continue to do that and to modify as we go forward to continue to address any spikes in crime at different locations," he said.

Sergeant said he is looking into the possibility of acquiring at least one remote surveillance tower, license plate readers and a network of remote cameras that can be placed at intersections in high crime areas to provide the department with passive and targeted surveillance capability.

"These will help us capture things of evidentiary value when crimes are committed," he said. "I'm looking for some grants to help us with that, and with the surveillance towers, several police departments in Arkansas have been able to get them from the federal surplus."

Sergeant said he would put together a package outlining the equipment, the cost and possible ways to mitigate that cost, and present it to the committee within a week.

Asked by Alexander what the council could do to help his department, Sergeant said he would like the committee to back him on obtaining the surveillance equipment he had outlined, and he suggested recruiting citizens to install cameras on their property and register those owners with the police department to give investigators additional avenues to gather evidence when crimes occur.

"It may be kind of a far-fetched idea, but the more citizens in the community we can get to equip their homes with cameras, and if we could get those cameras through a certain company, but doing so, the more we could get people in the community to buy them, the less they would cost," he said. "Those are some things that the council could do to help us, and it's really more to do with the equipment we would need to fight crime."

Trafford noted that the council has been working with the police and fire departments for a number of years trying to get both properly equipped, a process, he said, that won't be completed anytime soon.

"I've had many conversations with both chiefs about your different needs," he said. "We started long ago with a list of needs, wants and wishes, and I think we're all aware that there are some pretty big-ticket items on that list, and we've got to make sure that we prepare for those."

Trafford said with the cost of a single ladder truck for the fire department around $1 million, and vehicle purchases in the police department typically requiring the outlay of several hundred thousand dollars, those expenses must be planned well in advance.

Mayor Shirley Washington said part of the problem facing the city, she thinks, is rooted in quality-of-life issues that are affected by poverty and unemployment that idles many younger people, leaving them looking for an outlet. One outlet, she suggested, was explored by Whitfield about two years ago, and she suggested it be looked into again.

"We have a lot of street racing that goes on," she said. "At one point, I know you and some other people were looking into the possibility of bringing in a racetrack. I don't know where you are with that, but I think it would help us maybe if we had a space in the county."

Washington noted that the city is prohibited from building a racetrack but could partner with Jefferson County to build a racetrack outside of town.

"I think that would help us with that destination city that we want to be," she said. "If that racetrack was in place, it would give them an outlet, it would generate dollars and it would bring in events that we need.

In the meantime, the mayor said the city would have to come up with some method of deterring people ticketed for dangerous and prohibited driving from failing to show up in court. To deal with the lack of jail space during the pandemic, which has the Jefferson County sheriff's office restricting intake of new detainees to those arrested for felonies or misdemeanor domestic battery or child endangerment, Washington asked about the legality of the city acquiring and operating its own impound lot.

"We sometimes stop a lot of young people, and we probably need to tow cars," Washington said. "We have so many people who, they give them a ticket and then when the court date comes, they don't show up."

The mayor, who has often expressed frustration in the past over the city's inability to deal with traffic violators, asked if it would be legal to impound violator's vehicles until they appear in court.

"I've been told they do it in some communities across America," she said. "So if they can do it in some communities, let's look at doing it here."

Contacted by phone after the meeting, Whitfield said the saturation campaign implemented by Sergeant seemed to have had the desired effect.

"Anytime you put something in place, after what we had just gone through and we were faced with a long weekend, that we made it through with no major incidents, that's great," he said. "You could tell that people were uneasy about certain things, but we just have to work at it and tell people that this too shall pass."

Whitfield said he would be happy to revive the idea of a racetrack, which he said generated a lot of interest when the idea was brought up to him.

"I was glad she said that, glad to hear it. I think we are sleeping on something that can really make Pine Bluff boom," he said. "It will give people a place to hang out, do what they need to do and yet be safe at it. I believe it's a win-win and something we really need to look at."

On the idea of an impound yard, Whitfield urged caution, saying it could create problems of its own if not handled carefully.

"I think it could be a good deterrent up to a point," he said. "My greatest fear is that we will do that, but within two or three months we would be doing the same thing to some of our hardworking citizens because once you start it, you're going to have to continue it.

"There's a fine line between someone racing or spinning their wheels and someone going a little too fast going to work or maybe running a stop sign. If you ticket them, you have to give them the same treatment, and that could start running into problems."