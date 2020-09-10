Raptors tie series with 2OT victory

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) celebrates after being fouled by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The Toronto Raptors faced a sizable early deficit. They trailed in the fourth quarter. And again in the first overtime. And again in the second overtime.

Exhausted and on the brink, the reigning NBA champions rose to the moment.

Next up: Game 7, for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals against Miami.

OG Anunoby -- the hero of Game 3 with a buzzer-beating three-pointer -- put the Raptors ahead to stay with a three-pointer with just under a minute left in double overtime, Kyle Lowry got an acrobatic jumper to fall with 11.7 seconds left and the Raptors beat the Boston Celtics 125-122 in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

"Game 7 to go to the Eastern Conference finals," VanVleet said. "All you can ask for is a chance."

Lowry scored 33 points in 53 minutes for Toronto. Norman Powell had 23, including a three-point play with about 39 seconds left and a pair of free throws to help finish it off. Fred VanVleet scored 21 points for the Raptors, and Anunoby had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Lowry was on his back, laying on the court, breathing fairly heavily and with his fists thrown high in the air when Powell had the three-point play.

That's about when he realized the Raptors weren't flying home today.

"Thank you, Norm. ... That was cool. We needed that," Lowry said.

Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 16 rebounds for the Celtics, who had their starters on the floor -- without a single sub -- for the final 22-plus minutes.

Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists. Marcus Smart had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and missed a three-pointer that would have tied it with about 3 seconds left in the second extra session.

"We had a lot of opportunities down the stretch and we didn't take care of the all as good as we needed to," Brown said. "That's fine. We're heading into a Game 7. We feel good about ourselves."

Daniel Theis had 18 points for the Celtics. Theis played 47 minutes -- the other four Boston starters, Tatum, Smart, Brown and Kemba Walker (who was held to five points, in large part because of the box-and-one that Toronto used at times), all logged at least 50. And tempers flared when it was over, everyone getting a few extra words in before Game 7 on Friday.

The numbers were ridiculous: Boston shot 44 for 100, Toronto 44 for 101.

"Great basketball game," Boston Coach Brad Stevens said.

Boston led 52-48 at the break, after both teams had no shortage of offensive struggles in the opening half. Toronto started 9 for 32 from the floor, then finished the half on a 9-for-15 spurt to build some momentum.

It carried over, with the Raptors taking their first lead of the second half on a six-point possession from VanVleet.

He was flagrantly fouled when Smart closed out too aggressively as he tried to land on a three-point try, made all three foul shots, then connected on a three-pointer when the possession continued. He then got another three-pointer on the next Toronto trip down the floor, giving him a personal 9-0 run that took all of 38 seconds, and the Raptors were suddenly up 67-62.

With that, it became a chess match. The Raptors didn't score a single point in the final 4:24 of regulation. Boston led by three in the first overtime, four after back-to-back baskets to open the second OT -- but couldn't finish the champs off.

TORONTO (125)

Anunoby 5-11 1-4 13, Siakam 5-19 2-4 12, Gasol 3-7 0-0 8, Lowry 12-20 3-4 33, VanVleet 7-22 4-4 21, Boucher 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 5-9 0-0 13, Powell 6-11 8-9 23, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-101 18-25 125.

BOSTON (122)

Brown 11-30 5-5 31, Tatum 9-21 7-10 29, Theis 9-11 0-0 18, Smart 7-15 3-3 23, Walker 2-11 0-0 5, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-0 6, Williams III 2-2 0-0 4, Wanamaker 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 44-100 15-18 122.

Toronto21273317819--125

Boston25272521816--122

3-Point Goals--Toronto 19-47 (Lowry 6-10, Ibaka 3-5, Powell 3-6, VanVleet 3-13, Anunoby 2-3, Gasol 2-4, Siakam 0-5), Boston 19-46 (Smart 6-11, Tatum 4-8, Brown 4-13, Williams 2-2, Wanamaker 2-4, Walker 1-6). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Toronto 46 (Anunoby 13), Boston 58 (Brown 16). Assists--Toronto 22 (VanVleet 7), Boston 32 (Smart 10). Total Fouls--Toronto 26, Boston 25.

CLIPPERS 96, NUGGETS 85

Kawhi Leonard filled up the stat sheet with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocked shots and Los Angeles beat Denver in Game 4 to move a step closer to their first Western Conference finals.

Leonard has scored 30 or more points six times during this postseason.

Reserve Montrezl Harrell added 15 points to help the Clippers take a 3-1 lead. They can close out the Nuggets on Friday night.

After building an 18-point lead in the second quarter, Los Angeles saw Denver storm back and tie it at 48 early in the third. The Clippers responded with a 21-5 run to gain some separation.

Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 boards for a Nuggets team that finds itself in an all-too-familiar situation. They were down in their first-round series against Utah before becoming the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

Los Angeles relied on stellar defense, holding Denver to 39.7% shooting and forcing three shot-clock violations. The Nuggets never led in the game.

One of the leaders of the defensive charge was Paul George, who helped hold Jamal Murray to 6-of-15 shooting and 18 points. George scored 10 points in nearly 27 minutes as he dealt with foul trouble.

There was a minor dust-up midway through the fourth quarter when Jokic fell to the floor after feeling he was fouled. As he got up, he grabbed at Patrick Beverley, who was taking the ball up the floor. Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) took a step toward Jokic before heading toward the bench.

It was Beverley who said after Game 3 that Jokic makes it hard on officials with "a lot of flailing."

LA CLIPPERS (96)

Leonard 10-22 8-8 30, Morris Sr. 4-6 0-0 11, Zubac 4-9 3-4 11, Beverley 1-3 0-0 2, George 4-10 0-0 10, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 1-2 1, Harrell 6-10 3-5 15, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 1-7 1-2 4, Williams 3-11 6-9 12. Totals 33-79 22-30 96.

DENVER (85)

Grant 2-7 2-2 7, Millsap 0-1 3-4 3, Jokic 11-23 2-2 26, Harris 2-5 5-6 10, Murray 6-15 4-4 18, Craig 0-3 1-2 1, Dozier 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 5-8 2-2 15, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-6 3-4 5. Totals 27-68 22-26 85.

LA Clippers26222523--96

Denver12282322--85

3-Point Goals--LA Clippers 8-28 (Morris Sr. 3-5, Leonard 2-4, George 2-6, Shamet 1-6, Harrell 0-2, Williams 0-3), Denver 9-27 (Porter Jr. 3-4, Murray 2-3, Jokic 2-7, Harris 1-4, Grant 1-6, Craig 0-2). Fouled Out--LA Clippers None, Denver 1 (Harris). Rebounds--LA Clippers 41 (Leonard 11), Denver 38 (Jokic 11). Assists--LA Clippers 19 (Leonard 9), Denver 19 (Murray 7). Total Fouls--LA Clippers 26, Denver 25.

