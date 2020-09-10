Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

ARRESTS

Bentonville

• Jonathan Banda Duran, 27, of 3406 S. Third St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Duran was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Crystal Alegria, 40, of Lowell was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary and criminal mischief. Alegria was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Rogers

• Than Cao Truong, 25, of 2307 W. Meadow Drive in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Truong was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Cecil Boothe, 73, of 21 Thursby Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape-forcible fondling. Boothe was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• Terry Hayes, 51, of 12491 Clinton Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and criminal mischief. Hayes was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.