Rogers baker battles on Food Network's 'Halloween Wars'

Cake artist Sam Lucero (right), owner of of Anarchy Cake Studio in Rogers, is part of team Ghouly Goblins with Sharon Hauht (left) and Steve Baity on the Food Network series "Halloween Wars," which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ( Gilles Mingasson )

A Rogers baker is bringing her flair for making Gothic and spooky treats to a competition on the Food Network.

Sam Lucero, owner of Anarchy Cake Studio in Rogers, is a contestant on “Halloween Wars,” which airs at 8 p.m. Sunday.

In the show, six teams of three face off to create spooky, tasty masterpieces combining cake, sugar and pumpkin. Lucero is part of Team Ghouly Goblins, which includes “sugar pro” Sharon Hauht and master pumpkin sculptor Steve Baity.

Lucero is also featured in “Road to Halloween Wars,” which airs at 7 p.m. Sunday. Producers interviewed Lucero and her family at her bakery and around Rogers and Bentonville for the making-of special. Her quote, “We don’t do Christmas at my house; we do Halloween,” is featured in a promotional video for “Halloween Wars.”