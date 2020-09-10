Sheriff's office: Man in custody after swinging machete at deputies in Jefferson County

The John Lloyd "Pete" Harrison Jefferson County sheriff's office is shown in this August 2019 photo. ( Dale Ellis )

A 53-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after reportedly swinging a machete at deputies, according to the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 4 p.m. to a domestic disturbance report in the 6000 block of Moody Road, according to a news release.

They found a woman yelling at Norman Brixey Jr., saying he had hit her, the release states.

Deputies tried to “make contact” with Brixey, authorities said, and he went into a home. According to the release, Brixey swung a machete at the deputies when they tried to arrest him.

Authorities used a Taser on Brixey, according to the release, and he was taken into custody on one count of battery, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and one count of resisting arrest.

He remained in the Jefferson County jail as of Thursday morning, according to an online roster.