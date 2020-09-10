State officials, nonprofit group work on options for Dollarway School District

With fewer than four months to go before the Arkansas Board of Education must decide on the future of the state-controlled Dollarway School District, state leaders are asking a federal contractor to develop scenarios from which the state board can choose.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key said Thursday that WestEd, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization with a contract with the U.S. Department of Education, has been called in — at no direct cost to the state — to provide an independent review and options regarding the Dollarway system.

WestEd is a research, service and development agency that works with educators and communities to promote excellence, achieve equity, and improve learning for children, youth and adults, according to its website.

The 960-student Dollarway district is nearing five years under state authority for academic and financial problems. State law directs that after five years, a state-controlled district must either be returned to local governance or, if not prepared to do that, must be annexed or consolidated to one or more other districts. It can also be reconstituted — a term that is not defined in law.

The Dollarway district borders the Pine Bluff School District. Pine Bluff's district is also operating under state control, but it has been under state control for a shorter time.

Stacy Smith, director of the state Office of Coordinated Support and Service, said WestEd will organize small, online focus groups of Dollarway community members, teachers and others about what is important to them regarding schools and the district.

Smith said WestEd will "come back to us” with the pluses and minuses of consolidation, annexation or reconstitution.

