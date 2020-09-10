State police says its vehicles also hit by vandals

On the same night that police vehicles and government buildings were defaced and vandalized last week in Little Rock and North Little Rock, vehicles at Arkansas State Police headquarters were damaged, with one destroyed in a fire caused by some kind of incendiary device, according to a spokesman for the agency.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler provided details on the damage this week but declined to say whether authorities believe the incident is connected to the recent damage in other jurisdictions.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, according to Sadler.

The damage to vehicles at the agency's administrative headquarters at 1 State Police Plaza Drive took place during the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 3, Sadler said.

At least one of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, "was set on fire with an incendiary device," Sadler wrote in an email Tuesday. He did not describe the type of device that was used.

The rear glass door of another Tahoe was broken, and 40 tires of various state-owned vehicles were slashed or otherwise damaged, according to Sadler. Additionally, the exterior of a Tahoe was spray-painted, he said.

Sadler said the total damage and loss was more than $40,460, with an insurance deductible of $10,000. At more than $34,340, the Tahoe destroyed in the fire accounted for most of the costs associated with the vandalism. The Tahoe defaced with graffiti was buffed clean at no cost, he said.

When asked for an incident report related to the damage, Sadler said no report was created.

The previously unreported incident at state police headquarters occurred during the same pre-dawn hours when police vehicles in Little Rock and North Little Rock were defaced and damaged.

One week ago, on the morning of Sept. 3, graffiti appeared on several government buildings in Little Rock, including a monument for fallen officers outside Little Rock police headquarters, the office of the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney and the Little Rock District Court.

Spray-painted messages at the government buildings in Little Rock included the phrases, "Defund the police," "Fire [Larry] Jegley," the prosecuting attorney of Pulaski County, and "Charge killer cops." The Little Rock Police Department said two police vehicles were spray-painted.

In North Little Rock, according to the Police Department, officers discovered a Ford Explorer patrol vehicle on fire around 3:20 a.m. at the department's Rose City substation on East Broadway. Tires on other vehicles were slashed, a department spokesman said last week.

In a statement after the vandalism was discovered, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the damage to the police memorial was "not acceptable." The stone monument, engraved with the names of officers killed in the line of duty, sits near the entrance to police headquarters and was swiftly cleaned of the orange spray paint.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey told reporters last Thursday that authorities would investigate, and once an arrest is made seek to file felony charges, or possibly hate-crime charges, based on the damage to the memorial. Police were reviewing video footage from the buildings, Humphrey said.

He said he did not know if one or more vandals were involved.

When asked about the status of the vandalism investigation Thursday, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the investigation is ongoing.