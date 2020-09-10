Texans at Chiefs NFL Capsule

Texans at Chiefs

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Chiefs by 9

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 7-5; Chiefs beat Texans 51-31, Jan. 12, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;CHIEFS (RK)

(9) 125.6;RUSH;98.1 (23)

(15) 236.4;PASS;281.1 (5)

(13) 362.0;YARDS;379.2 (6)

(14) 23.6;POINTS;28.2 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;CHIEFS (RK)

(25) 121.1;RUSH;128.2 (26)

(29) 267.20;PASS;221.4 (8)

(28) 388.3;YARDS;349.6 (17)

(19) 24.1;POINTS;19.2 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH No team is better positioned to weather a turbulent, coronavirus-affected preseason like the world champion Chiefs. Almost every key player is back, and since the Texans had a 24-0 lead on the Chiefs in last year's playoffs before they rallied, expect Kansas City to be laser focused for the NFL opener.