Ole Miss opponent for UA’s homecoming

The University of Arkansas has set its homecoming date this fall for Oct. 17 against Ole Miss at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The theme for the 2020 homecoming game is "One Razorback. One Community," which reflects the university's initiative to celebrate the diversity in the UA family.

This year's homecoming events will be held throughout October, featuring a combination of virtual and hybrid events, with a special emphasis on the week leading up to the Hogs' return home to play the Rebels.

The UA will be celebrating its 90th homecoming pep rally hosted in the Greek Theatre. Plans for the hybrid event will be announced at a later date.

Details regarding homecoming can be found by visiting homecoming.uark.edu.