United Way reports need up, funds less

Leslie Dorn, executive director of the United Way, says there are more people in need right now but fewer fundraisers and less money to serve those people. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Leslie Dorn did not sugarcoat the current state of affairs with nonprofit agencies in the Pine Bluff area.

"The needs are greater, and the funding is less," she said. "That's basically what it boils down to."

Dorn is the executive director of the United Way, which provides some level of funding to 22 agencies that serve the greater Pine Bluff area.

That's not to say that there haven't been some brighter moments during the "wet blanket" period of the covid-19 pandemic. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation gave the United Way $25,000 to help keep the various wheels turning. Dorn immediately distributed that money -- $5,000 apiece -- to Neighbor to Neighbor, the Salvation Army, the Area Agency on Aging, the Delta Food Network and the CASA Women's Shelter "because there was an immediate influx and need for food," she said.

"At Neighbor to Neighbor, their numbers went up, and they have done a tremendous job keeping people in lunches," Dorn said. "We took some frozen turkeys over there, and their immediate reaction was 'this is great. We can roast these and make turkey sandwiches.' It's more labor intensive, but that's what our agencies have had to do -- adapt."

There have been other examples of the outpouring of people's time and money. Dorn said that when school ended, it left a lot of youngsters without the breakfasts and lunches they were depending on. Up stepped the Boys and Girls Club with a feeding program to fill the void.

On some Saturdays, Dorn said, volunteers took plates of food out into neighborhoods to give away. In another instance, volunteers were handing out boxes of food to anyone who wanted one. And Tyson Foods donated chickens to the Delta Food Network on multiple occasions to be distributed to the hungry.

"But it's sad," Dorn said, "because I think that there are probably people who are still doing without."

And, as Dorn said, while there have certainly been more people in need in the community, the depressed economic times, coupled with the lack of face-to-face fundraisers, are starting to take a toll.

The United Way's own annual fundraising campaign was front and center in Dorn's mind when she talked about local conditions. Each year, for 33 years, the campaign has raised more than a million dollars, which is money that keeps the agency itself going, as well as the nonprofits the United Way supports. For the first time, the campaign, which kicks off in October, will have to depend on a digital outreach to large and small businesses, as well as to private citizens, and that change is causing worry.

"We are scared to death," Dorn said from her office at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. "We are used to a hands-on approach. We usually go and talk to 30 to 50 people at a time, but we are not going to be able to do that this year."

To get ready for the campaign, the agency is creating videos on various aspects of what the United Way and its agencies do for the community, in hopes that those recorded segments will be sufficient to convince the public that their money is needed.

"It is frightening not to be face to face with our donors and let them know how much we appreciate them and how we need them," she said.

The state of affairs is also nerve-racking for other reasons, Dorn said. Some people who might normally give during the campaign have been laid off or lost their jobs entirely, or perhaps someone in their household has been affected.

"We are at a scary place to be asking for money," Dorn said, but she quickly added that she believes the community will come through.

"We have every confidence that we will be fine," she said.

Dorn, who has been with the United Way for more than 20 years and the executive director for about five, knows that Pine Bluff is a resilient -- and giving -- community. She said she remembers when the terrorist attacks happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

"We were just about to kick off our campaign and were so frightened," Dorn said. "The world had changed, and we wondered if we were going to be successful."

As it turned out, that was perhaps one of the most successful campaigns the United Way ever conducted, she said, explaining that the public felt more patriotic and more inclined to contribute to local causes.

Even one of the United Way's own events has fallen by the wayside this year. For the past four or five years, the agency has brought together as many as 200 volunteers to work on projects all over the city, but not in 2020.

"We decided this morning ... that we were not going to do that this year," Dorn said. "We just didn't want to be responsible for getting 100 people together in one place."

And while some fundraisers are still happening at the various nonprofits that the United Way supports -- such as golf tournaments -- many are not happening because of that same fear of bringing people together.

Sherri Neikirk, executive director of Voices for Children, an agency that recruits and trains volunteers to be advocates for children in foster care, said her revenue has been pinched back some because of not being able to have all of the fundraisers she normally has. But her bigger problem is the lack of volunteers. Normally, Neikirk said, she would be going into churches to seek out volunteers, but now she can't.

"All of our volunteer recruiting has come to a halt," she said, "because we can't get into places to speak. We've done a lot of virtual outreach and used social media recruiting -- we're still plugging away at that -- but it's not the same."

At the same time that volunteer numbers are down, the number of children in need has risen.

Since March, Neikirk said, 40 children have been moved into foster care because of some type of abuse going on in the home. She said 40 is "a big number," and she attributes the increase to the fact that children have been at home "around the clock" and in circumstances where there may be under increased stress because of a loss of incomes.

She said her agency has a golf tournament fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 18 and she has her fingers crossed.

"We hope it's successful," she said. "It has been in years past. But we'll see."

Dorn's plea to the public is for people to remember how they gave in the past and to repeat it.

"We won't have as much fun, what with the fish fries and chicken dinners," she said. "But what I would ask is that they think about their commitment to our community. And even though they can't go to an event, please think about what their normal contribution would have been and send that."