Voter registration, covid-19 testing event set for Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council and the Community Clinic of Northwest Arkansas have organized a drive-through voter registration and covid-19 testing event Saturday, according to the University of Arkansas Office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance.

The office, the Tea Rose Foundation of Northwest Arkansas and the Walmart Black Technology Network are also helping with the event.

The event is free and will begin 10 a.m. Saturday the St. James Baptist Church on the northeast corner of North Street and Leverett Avenue in Fayetteville.

The covid-19 tests are available to anyone regardless of age who would like to be tested, said Quinton Green of the council.

People who wish to volunteer to help at the event may register online at givepulse.com.