White Hall School District adjusts plan for teaching classes virtually

White Hall School District Superintendent Doug Dorris (center) asks the board to consider adjusting the virtual platform after explaining that the current plan is not working as it should. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

If it's not one thing, it's another as school districts across the state are working diligently to carry on with the academic year through a pandemic. But only a few weeks into the school year, the White Hall School District is already seeking to make changes.

With 20% of the 2,953 students enrolled in virtual learning, the new year has been a case of trial and error. Various factors have played into the challenges faced by the district, such as an attempted malware attack, a system crash and an overload, parents not understanding the technology, and the effort to get the system operational in time for virtual learning.

When it comes to virtual learning, Director of Curriculum Debbie Jones said the past few weeks have been challenging.

"We came up with a plan to go virtual this summer, and at this time the plan is not working," Superintendent Doug Dorris said during Tuesday night's school board meeting. "It didn't have the personal touch. We had so many people calling wanting to get out of the program."

During the meeting, the board was presented with a proposal to consider adjusting the virtual platform.

"What we're asking the board is to change it up and let us hire one and a half long-term sub teachers to come in and take the load," said Dorris. "Teachers will supply them the information into that bank. Those teachers then will pull that information out and send it out, grade all the papers, and get all of their assignments. Our teachers will not have to do anything except provide the lessons in the bank."

This plan would relieve in-person instructors of some of the demands of virtual teaching. All that would be required from the teachers would be a digital copy of their lessons a few days a week.

Over the summer, Dorris informed all district principals that each teacher would need to provide two or three lessons a week to store in the teacher's digital file.

With enrollment down from last year and parents needing to keep their children at home, Jones said, the district wanted to provide parents with options that would provide for their needs and help the virtual learners.

According to Jones, some of the recorded lessons in the classrooms will be pushed to the teacher who is guiding the same grade virtually. The teacher will also be familiar with the assignments to pull. Google Classroom will be the digital learning platform.

With select teachers specifically focused on the virtual learning platform, that will allow more focused learning on a personal level. Dorris suggested that teachers who choose to teach virtually on the secondary level, because of the class load, be paid a stipend of $500 per semester.

"They will do all the teaching. They will grade those papers. They will do everything for us," said Dorris. "That way we can get those kids back."

Dorris said he was afraid that next year, when everything is presumed to be back to normal, the virtual learners will be behind if these changes are not implemented.

"One reason we are wanting to switch gears is we want our kids to have the same equal opportunity," he said.

Two teachers from each building will receive training, with plans to implement the changes starting Monday.

During the administrative report, it was stated that there was an attempt to hack into the White Hall High School computer systems, as well as other Arkansas school systems, starting on Aug. 23, with the latest attempt on Tuesday.

"Two schools in the state of Arkansas were infiltrated," said Doug Brown, a district administrator, who added that he received a phone call from the Arkansas Division of Information Systems. "They lost internally every file, every document, everything that was stored internally. Our finances, our personnel, everything that's really a secured environment is controlled by DIS. Those schools did not lose that data."

Brown said those attacks interfered with the virtual learning platform because of an internet shutdown to prevent the attacks from becoming successful.

"We had an attempt to infiltrate our system. Last week it went down anywhere from a minute to 10 minutes," said Brown. "I know there were some conversations about the erratic internet process of the White Hall School District, but that was a statewide issue with school districts that had this same scenario all last week."

On a more positive note, tax collections were up in the county, and financially the school district is sound.

With the first set of Chromebooks distributed, the district is expecting two more orders -- one in November and the other in the spring, officials said.