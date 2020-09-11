A 346-team tournament? No thanks

Nice try, ACC.

It sounds great, an NCAA basketball tournament with 346 teams instead of the usual 68, turning the Big Dance into a mosh pit with all eligible Division I programs, letting everybody dream big, giving equal opportunity to the Quinnipiacs, Incarnate Words and Mississippi Valley States.

Channeling our inner Hoosiers.

Mike Krzyzewski and the Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball coaches went March Maniacal on us Wednesday and proposed just that, then followed their unanimous vote with full-court press releases. Notre Dame's Mike Brey even invoked "Hoosiers," the film adaptation of tiny Milan High's improbable title in the 1954 Indiana high school tournament that, until 1998, was a single classification event no matter your enrollment.

"I can't think of a better time, with the possible limits on nonconference competition in college basketball this season, to use the 'Milan Miracle' as an inspiration to level the playing field," Brey said. "Let's give these student-athletes hope for a shot at the title after all they have been through over the past year."

Sounds so mesmerizing, so intoxicating, so wrought with possibility and enchantment.

It isn't.

The ACC coaches said that they're working on a bracket format for an all-inclusive tournament. The joke making the rounds among other athletic administrators is their 15 teams will all get byes to the Sweet 16, and the other 341 will battle it out for the final spot.

The proposal isn't quite that self-serving, but it's not far off. "Possible limits on nonconference competition" is code for: We can't pad our records with Binghamton, Coppin State and Alabama A&M, so a bunch of teams won't be eligible for the NCAA Tournament when they go 8-12 or 7-13 in such a competitive conference.

Which is code for: A bunch of us won't get our NCAA Tournament bonuses.

The resulting disparity in scheduling -- some schools might play 10 nonconference games this season, some might play zero -- means the NCAA Tournament selection committee might have less crossover data to fairly evaluate resumes for the usual 36 at-large berths. The solution, according to the ACC, is to have 314 at-large berths.

Except, in essence, we already have an all-inclusive NCAA Tournament. Practically everyone makes their conference tournament; win it, and you're in.

The idea is to scrap championship week and use it to pare the field to 64, stuffing teams into a 512-slot bracket with 166 receiving first-round byes. This season, 346 of 357 Div. I men's programs are eligible for the NCAA Tournament. UCSD and six others are reclassifying from Div. II, three are serving APR bans for poor graduation rates and Oklahoma State is on probation. That means 278 additional games on top of the usual 67.

If anything, the whispers around NCAA headquarters are that they're leaning toward shrinking the tournament to 32 teams with NBA-style bubbles, not growing it. The NCAA even trademarked the slogan, "Battle in the Bubble."

As one non-ACC coach told me: "You're not putting 346 teams in a bubble."

The next problem isn't 346 but nine, as in Title IX. You've got to do the same thing for the women's tournament, so now you're adding 500-plus games -- all, presumably, in the same week with teams crisscrossing the country during a pandemic. Good luck with that.

You've also got multiyear arena and hotel contracts for conference tournaments that undoubtedly carry financial penalties for breaking them. And TV networks that have broadcast rights to said conference tournaments and that won't willingly abandon them up so rival CBS can expand its March footprint.

"This is a unique time," Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim told Stadium, "and it's time to do something different."

The Orange, it should be noted, were a borderline NCAA Tournament team last season with an 18-14 record that would have been 11-14 without home wins against Colgate, Seattle, Cornell, Bucknell, Oakland, North Florida and Niagara.

The all-powerful Coach K is said to be the driving force behind the ACC proposal, explaining in a statement: "We believe in the importance of celebrating our game. There is no better way to do that than involving every team in the most prestigious basketball tournament on the planet."

The great irony, of course, is that in celebrating it they'd likely destroy it.

The thing that makes March so mad is Cinderella. It's Princeton knocking off defending champion UCLA in the first round. It's Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean reaching the Final Four. It's the No. 16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers shocking No. 1 Virginia.

Let everyone in, and Cinderella has to get past more bouncers guarding the velvet rope to the main dance floor. By the time you reach the round of 64 and the traditional tournament format, you'd be left with a bunch of bland power conference teams, not all with winning records.

Nice try, ACC.