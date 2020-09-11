Baseball notes

San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval warms up before the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

GIANTS

Sandoval released

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants released Pablo Sandoval on Thursday, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP.

Sandoval, 34, ends a second stint with the club after he rejoined the Giants following parts of three seasons away with the Boston Red Sox after winning a third World Series in five years with the Giants in 2014.

The Giants posted a thank you to the Kung Fu Panda on their Twitter page. A switch-hitter, Sandoval was batting .220 with 1 home run and 6 RBI in 33 games. He had a prorated salary of $740,741.

Newly acquired infielder Justin Smoak was added to the major league roster.

In addition, left-hander Drew Smyly (LR Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) was activated from the 10-day injured list after dealing with a sprained index finger on his pitching hand. Right-hander Rico Garcia was optioned to the team's Sacramento alternate site.

WHITE SOX

Keuchel to miss next start

The Chicago White Sox have announced Dallas Keuchel will skip his next scheduled start. The former University of Arkansas pitcher threw only 49 pitches in Sunday's start in Kansas City and left after the fifth inning with soreness in his back.

The White Sox are scheduled to play Detroit this weekend.

Keuchel (6-2) has started 9 games this season with 32 strikeouts in 531/3 innings. The left-hander has a 2.19 ERA.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we're going to skip him and get him ready for the Minnesota series," White Sox Manager Rick Renteria said. "He actually came into the office today and said he was feeling better, so he's going to go out there, and play some catch. We'll continue to treat him up and get him ready for his next start."

BRAVES

Milone placed on IL

WASHINGTON -- The Atlanta Braves' banged-up starting rotation suffered another setback Thursday when left-hander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Milone, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East-leading Atlanta. He allowed eight runs in 31/3 innings in the Braves' 29-9 victory over Miami on Wednesday night.

The Braves recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa to the active roster and outrighted utilityman Charlie Culberson to the team's alternate training site.

Atlanta has six pitchers on the IL, including ace Max Fried, and the team has used 11 starters in its 43 games.

NATIONALS

Rookie, 32, gets call to majors

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have selected the contract of 32-year-old rookie Yadiel Hernandez, who played professionally for five years in his native Cuba before signing with Washington in 2016.

Hernandez has put up impressive numbers in the minors but has yet to play in the majors, stuck in the Nationals' system behind younger outfielders like Juan Soto and Victor Robles.

Hernandez hit 33 home runs in the minors last year and was Washington's minor league player of the year. Martinez said the Nationals chose Hernandez over other players at the team's alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Va., because of his power.

DIAMONDBACKS

Former All-Star released

The Arizona Diamondbacks kept up their roster overhaul on Thursday, parting ways with former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb.

Lamb was designated for assignment after struggling for the majority of three consecutive seasons. First baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith, who was the No. 7 overall pick in 2017, will take Lamb's place on the roster and be making his big-league debut.

"Those are hard conversations to have," Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo said. "Jake Lamb has meant so much to this organization and he's meant so much to me as well."

Lamb, 29, looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He hit 29 home runs in 2016 and then made the National League All-Star team in 2017 while setting career-highs with 30 home runs and 105 RBI. Since then, he's battled injuries and inconsistency and hit just 12 home runs over the past three seasons.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

