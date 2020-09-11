Citigroup female CEO to be a big banks' first

In this undated photo provided by Citigroup, Jane Fraser poses for a portrait. Citigroup announced Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, that Fraser would succeed Michael Corbat as the bank's next chief executive, making Fraser the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank. (Citigroup)

NEW YORK -- Citigroup's Jane Fraser will become the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank when she succeeds Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat in February.

The New York bank announced the succession Thursday.

Fraser is currently head of Citigroup's global consumer banking division, a major part of the bank that oversees checking and savings accounts but also Citigroup's credit card business.

She's been with Citigroup for 16 years and had recently been responsible for leading the cleanup of the bank's troubled Latin American banking business.

Fraser was named the company's president last year in a move that marked her as the heir apparent.

Fraser will be the first woman to lead one of Wall Street's big six banks, a major accomplishment in an industry long dominated by men. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has had two women as his second-in-command for years -- Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak -- but shows no signs of stepping down.

Fraser, a 53-year-old Scot, joined Citigroup in 2004 after a decade as a McKinsey & Co. consultant. Her promotion last year came after she was viewed as a potential candidate for CEO jobs at other banks, including Wells Fargo & Co.

In a congressional hearing last year, the CEOs of the Wall Street banks were asked whether they expected to be succeeded by a woman in their roles, and no man raised his hand at the time. Fraser will be one of only 32 female CEOs running a company in the S&P 500, according to Equilar.

When Fraser does take over for Corbat in February, it's almost certain the U.S. and global economies will still be dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since early this year, banks have set aside billions to cover potential loan losses as businesses and customers alike have fallen behind on payments. With a vaccine still months away at least, and the U.S. economy in a deep recession, the problems for borrowers are expected to get worse as the country heads into the fall and winter.

Corbat led Citigroup for eight years, rebuilding the bank after it nearly collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis. The federal government had to step in to buy a stake in Citigroup to keep it afloat, and the bank had some of the most toxic assets on its books of all the major banks during this time.

Corbat turned Citigroup into a much smaller and stable entity, focusing on its credit card businesses and its international banking franchise. It was able to pass the Federal Reserve's "stress tests," which test a bank's resiliency, and is considered a much healthier institution now than it ever was before the financial crisis.

"We completed our transformation from the financial crisis and emerged a simpler, safer and stronger institution," Corbat said in the statement. "There is always more to do, and I believe the time is right for my successor to lead Citi through this next stage of progress."

Citigroup declined to make Fraser available for interviews. In a prepared statement, Fraser said, "Citi is an incredible institution with a proud history and a bright future. I am excited to join with my colleagues in writing the next chapter."

"We believe Jane is the right person to build on Mike's record and take Citi to the next level," John C. Dugan, Citigroup's chairman, said in a statement. "She has deep experience across our lines of business and regions, and we are highly confident in her."

Fraser's promotion immediately drew kudos from other powerful women on Wall Street. Bank of America's Chief Operating Officer Cathy Bessant, who was widely seen as a top candidate to take over as chief executive of Wells Fargo when the bank was searching for a new leader last year, praised the announcement Thursday in a post on Twitter.

"Great news for the company and for women everywhere," she wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Sweet of The Associated Press; by Jenny Surane of Bloomberg News; and by Emily Flitter and Michael J. de la Merced of The New York Times.

FILE - In this April 10, 2019 file photo, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat testifies before the House Financial Services Commitee during a hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Citigroup announced Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, that Jane Fraser would succeed Corbat as the bank’s next chief executive, making Fraser the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank. Corbat led Citigroup for eight years, rebuilding the company after it nearly collapsed during the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)