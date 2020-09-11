Europe summit keys on Turkey's moves

French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and Bonifacio Mayor Jean Charles Orsucci tour the town on Corsica on Thursday. “Turkey is no longer a partner in this region,” Macron told reporters ahead of the island summit of European Union leaders. (AP/Ian Langsdon)

PARIS -- Leaders of EU countries on the Mediterranean were expected to send a clear warning to Turkey at an emergency summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who denounced what he called "unacceptable" provocations as tensions escalate with Ankara.

Leaders of France, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Italy, Spain and Portugal gathered Thursday in Corsica over fears of open conflict as Turkey seeks to expand its energy resources and influence in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish leaders have criticized France and the EU for siding with Greece and Cyprus in the dispute.

"Turkey is no longer a partner in this region," Macron told reporters ahead of the island summit. "We Europeans need to be clear and firm" with the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about its "inadmissible behavior," he said.

Macron didn't elaborate on what specific actions he wants European countries to take, but said they should lay out "red lines" with Turkey and try to restart dialogue.

"We Mediterraneans need to live in peace," Macron said.

"Our goal is to avoid all escalation, but avoiding escalation should not mean passiveness or acceptance," he added. "It is up to Turkey to clarify its intentions."

During a bilateral meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron reaffirmed his support for respect of Greece's sovereignty, his office said.

Greece and Turkey have deployed naval and air force units to assert competing claims over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkish survey vessels and drill ships continue to prospect for gas in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights.

France is carrying out military patrols in the region in a show of support for Greece and Cyprus, and the EU is looking at new sanctions against Turkey.

Separately from the diplomatic discussions, Turkish and Greek military officials met Thursday at NATO headquarters, as part of ongoing meetings aimed at reducing the risk of armed conflict. Greece and Turkey are both NATO members.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry characterized Macron's statement as "arrogant" and in line with "old colonial reflexes." It accused the French president of stoking tensions and putting the "greater interests" of Europe at risk.

"It is not for Macron to determine the maritime jurisdiction of any country in the Mediterranean" or anywhere else, the Turkish ministry said in a statement.

The spokesman for Turkey's ruling party criticized Macron's "threatening language."

"We have trouble with colonial minds like yours, Mr. Macron," Justice and Development Party spokesman Omer Celik said on Twitter.

Speaking Thursday to EU lawmakers, Greek European Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis appealed for support from European partners, saying the tensions over energy rights "constitute by themselves a grave threat to our common security architecture."

He said Turkey is looking beyond Greece and is "a major destabilizing factor in the wider area," citing Turkish government actions in Libya, Syria and beyond.

Varvitsiotis said Greece would not provoke conflict but wouldn't just sit back waiting for European help: "At the end of the day, we will defend ourselves, even alone."

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Sylvie Corbet, Angela Charlton, Lorne Cook, Raf Casert, Suzan Fraser and Elena Becatoros of The Associated Press.

