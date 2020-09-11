Fire at blast-hit port in Beirut raises panic

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire Thursday in warehouses at the seaport in Beirut. More photos at arkansasonline.com/911beirut/ (AP/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT -- A fire broke out at Beirut's port Thursday, panicking residents who are still struggling with the effects of the catastrophic explosion at the site last month.

Some sought safety in closed bathrooms or threw open their windows to guard against shattering glass in case of another blast; others piled into cars to flee the capital. No injuries were reported.

Dark smoke and the smell of toxic fumes enveloped Beirut in the evening as army helicopters circled and sprayed water over the flames, helping firefighters on the ground.

It was unclear what caused the blaze at the port, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up, sending out a shock wave that killed nearly 200 people and caused widespread damage.

Thursday's panic was compounded by the fear that more chemicals could be in the wreckage of the port.

The Lebanese army said the fire started in the port's duty-free zone amid containers of tires, oil and other flammable materials.

Fabrizio Carboni, regional director for the International Red Cross, tweeted that the warehouse on fire is where his organization stores thousands of food parcels and oil, risking the serious disruption of humanitarian operations.

Port director Bassem al-Qaisi told Voice of Lebanon radio that the fire started in a warehouse containing barrels of cooking oil and later spread to where tires were piled. He added that it was too early to say if it began as "the result of heat or some other mistake."

In a sign of the ever-widening gulf of distrust after the explosion, many Lebanese accused politicians of deliberately trying to destroy evidence at the port that led to the blast. Thursday's fire was the second mysterious blaze there this week, after a small fire Tuesday that also caused some panic but was quickly extinguished.

Lebanon is gripped by an unprecedented economic crisis and financial collapse, blamed on decades of mismanagement and corruption by an entrenched political class. Last month's blast is seen as the culmination of leaders unable to manage the country's affairs or protect its people. So far, authorities have been unable to provide answers about the explosion, and there has been no accountability for it.

For Dana Awad, a mother of two girls, the fire brought back memories of the tremor that shook her Beirut neighborhood before the explosion.

"We opened all windows and are in the corridor right now," Awad said as they sought safety in a hallway. "I am still feeling the earth shake. Living a flashback."

Jennifer Moorehead, Save the Children's country director in Lebanon, said the fire will inevitably bring back distressing memories to many Lebanese children who are still trying to recover from last month's blast.

"Children in Beirut have experienced a terrible shock, and they need time to recover. Today's fire and panic will only make things worse," she said.

Najat Saliba, a professor specializing in atmospheric chemistry at the American University of Beirut, tweeted warnings for the elderly and children to protect themselves or even to leave the city if possible until the smoke cleared.

The fire and smoke were eerily similar to what preceded the devastating explosion. Back then, curious residents stood on balconies or behind windows in offices and homes to photograph the fire, compounding the injuries from flying glass when the fireball mushroomed across the city.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Hussein Malla and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press.

A warehouse fire burns in the Beirut’s blast-shattered port Thursday, panicking residents already struggling with the aftermath of a catastrophic explosion there in early August. A Red Cross official said the building contained thousands of food parcels and cooking oil, putting humanitarian efforts at risk. More photos at arkansasonline.com/911beirut/. (AP/Hussein Malla)

