FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English and Spanish. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

● Arkansas has confirmed 67,911 total cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Sept. 11. State health officials also have reported 953 total deaths and 61,245 recoveries.

● On Sept. 11, Arkansas officials reported 1,107 new cases of covid-19, the greatest single-day increase so far during the pandemic.

● More K-12 students and teachers across the state switched temporarily to online learning this week after exposure to covid-19. According to a report provided by the state Health Department on Sept. 10, there were 525 active virus cases in public schools on that date, 24 active cases in private schools and 1,293 cases at colleges and universities.

● According to the latest report from the White House coronavirus task force, dated Sept. 6, Arkansas last week had the sixth-highest number of new cases per 100,000 residents compared to other states and the 13th-highest percentage of tests that were positive.

● With the number of active coronavirus cases among students at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville near 1,000 this week, top administrators discussed a temporary "pivot" to online-only instruction but said the move is not yet needed. The campus’s cumulative case total was listed at 1,315 in a Sept. 10 Health Department report.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/sep/11/viernes-11-de-septiembre-cinco-cosas-que-debes-sab/