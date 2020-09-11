High school football schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Subject to change.

THURSDAY'S game

CLASS 6A

LR Parkview 41, White Hall 13

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Cabot at El Dorado

Springdale at Farmington

Springdale Har-Ber at Greenwood

Conway at Jonesboro

Bentonville at Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst

Bentonville West at LR Central

Benton at LR Southwest

Fayetteville at North Little Rock

FS Southside at Russellville

CLASS 6A

Searcy at Batesville

Van Buren at Choctaw, Okla.

Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville

Marion at Joe T. Robinson

Malvern at Lake Hamilton

Nettleton at Mountain Home

Harrison at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

Greenbrier at Arkadelphia

Lonoke at Beebe

Pulaski Academy

at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

Camden Fairview at Hamburg

Greene County Tech at Harrisburg

Magnolia at LR Christian

Vilonia at Maumelle

Hot Springs at Mena

LR Hall at Mills

Clarksville at Ozark

Texarkana at PB Dollarway

Paragould at Pocahontas

Alma at Poteau, Okla.

Pea Ridge at Prairie Grove

Valley View at Rivercrest

HS Lakeside at Watson Chapel

Morrilton at Wynne

Ashdown at Hope, 7:30 p.m.

De Queen at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Green Forest at Cedarville

Benton Harmony Grove at Centerpoint

Carlisle at Central Ark. Christian

Pottsville at Charleston

Drew Central at DeWitt

McGehee at Dumas

Mayflower at Fountain Lake

Heber Springs at Harding Academy

Hoxie at Jonesboro Westside

Huntsville at Lincoln

Elkins at Mansfield

Cave City at Melbourne

Bauxite at Newport

Highland at Piggott

Gravette at Pryor, Okla.

Dover at Salem

Gentry at Stilwell, Okla.

Warren at Stuttgart

Southside Batesville at Trumann

CLASS 3A

Conway Christian at Atkins

Des Arc at Barton

Perryville at Bigelow

Fordyce at Camden Harmony Grove

Greenland at Danville

Rison at England

Mineral Springs at Fouke

Murfreesboro at Horatio

Mount Ida at Jessieville

Two Rivers at Johnson County Westside

Genoa Central at Lafayette County

Glen Rose at Magnet Cove

Manila at Marked Tree

Lavaca at Mountainburg

Hector at Mountain View

Marvell at Palestine-Wheatley

Hackett at Panama, Okla.

Bismarck at Poyen

Paris at West Fork

Corning at Yellville-Summit

CLASS 2A

Gurdon at Bearden

Earle at Hazen

Clarendon at McCrory

Foreman at Junction City, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

CLASS 2A

Hampton at Cross County, 4 p.m.

8-MAN SCHEDULE

THURSDAY'S GAME

Abundant Life at SW Christian Academy, (n)

TODAY'S GAMES

Marshall at Decatur

Rose Bud at Hermitage

Episcopal Collegiate at Mountain Pine

Midland at Rector

Western Yell County at Spring Hill

Subiaco Academy at Trinity Christian

Augusta at Woodlawn

Call us

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.