High school football schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Subject to change.
THURSDAY'S game
CLASS 6A
LR Parkview 41, White Hall 13
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Cabot at El Dorado
Springdale at Farmington
Springdale Har-Ber at Greenwood
Conway at Jonesboro
Bentonville at Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst
Bentonville West at LR Central
Benton at LR Southwest
Fayetteville at North Little Rock
FS Southside at Russellville
CLASS 6A
Searcy at Batesville
Van Buren at Choctaw, Okla.
Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville
Marion at Joe T. Robinson
Malvern at Lake Hamilton
Nettleton at Mountain Home
Harrison at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
Greenbrier at Arkadelphia
Lonoke at Beebe
Pulaski Academy
at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
Camden Fairview at Hamburg
Greene County Tech at Harrisburg
Magnolia at LR Christian
Vilonia at Maumelle
Hot Springs at Mena
LR Hall at Mills
Clarksville at Ozark
Texarkana at PB Dollarway
Paragould at Pocahontas
Alma at Poteau, Okla.
Pea Ridge at Prairie Grove
Valley View at Rivercrest
HS Lakeside at Watson Chapel
Morrilton at Wynne
Ashdown at Hope, 7:30 p.m.
De Queen at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Green Forest at Cedarville
Benton Harmony Grove at Centerpoint
Carlisle at Central Ark. Christian
Pottsville at Charleston
Drew Central at DeWitt
McGehee at Dumas
Mayflower at Fountain Lake
Heber Springs at Harding Academy
Hoxie at Jonesboro Westside
Huntsville at Lincoln
Elkins at Mansfield
Cave City at Melbourne
Bauxite at Newport
Highland at Piggott
Gravette at Pryor, Okla.
Dover at Salem
Gentry at Stilwell, Okla.
Warren at Stuttgart
Southside Batesville at Trumann
CLASS 3A
Conway Christian at Atkins
Des Arc at Barton
Perryville at Bigelow
Fordyce at Camden Harmony Grove
Greenland at Danville
Rison at England
Mineral Springs at Fouke
Murfreesboro at Horatio
Mount Ida at Jessieville
Two Rivers at Johnson County Westside
Genoa Central at Lafayette County
Glen Rose at Magnet Cove
Manila at Marked Tree
Lavaca at Mountainburg
Hector at Mountain View
Marvell at Palestine-Wheatley
Hackett at Panama, Okla.
Bismarck at Poyen
Paris at West Fork
Corning at Yellville-Summit
CLASS 2A
Gurdon at Bearden
Earle at Hazen
Clarendon at McCrory
Foreman at Junction City, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAME
CLASS 2A
Hampton at Cross County, 4 p.m.
8-MAN SCHEDULE
THURSDAY'S GAME
Abundant Life at SW Christian Academy, (n)
TODAY'S GAMES
Marshall at Decatur
Rose Bud at Hermitage
Episcopal Collegiate at Mountain Pine
Midland at Rector
Western Yell County at Spring Hill
Subiaco Academy at Trinity Christian
Augusta at Woodlawn
