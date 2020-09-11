• Robert Del Toro of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office at Miami International Airport called it an attempt to launder "ill gotten gains" after agents seized $491,280 in cash stuffed in a chair that was in a furniture shipping crate bound for the Dominican Republic.

• Steve Gladney, sheriff of Oktibbeha County, Miss., received approval from county supervisors for a temporary midnight-to-4 a.m. curfew to curtail block parties that have drawn hundreds of people and sparked fears of coronavirus outbreaks.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Antonio Eaddy, a South Carolina truck driver, faces theft and other charges after Tennessee Highway Patrol officers located two missing commercial trailers that were loaded with nearly $450,000 in freeze-dried emergency meals intended for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana.

• Harry Harvey, 80, an experienced hiker who disappeared in Yorkshire Dales, England, said he had no idea that dozens of people had spent four days looking for him, after he emerged from the forest and showed up at a pub where his family was holding a news conference to ask for more public help in finding him.

• Kenneth Wilmes of O'Fallon, Mo., who won $1 million on a Missouri Lottery scratch-off ticket, said his good luck means he'll be able to get the dream house on a couple of acres that he's always wanted, adding "we found that house last week."

• Armando "A.J." Perez, 64, police chief of Bridgeport, Conn., accused of teaming with the city's personnel director to rig a 2018 police examination to make sure Perez would get the top job, faces federal wire fraud charges, prosecutors said.

• Franklin Dangerfield, 33, of Ladson, S.C., arrested last weekend after shooting at random cars on Interstate 95 in North Carolina, wounding one person, and engaging in a high-speed chase, now faces federal firearms charges, a prosecutor said.

• Jonathan Torres, 42, of Beaumont, Texas, convicted of planting a bomb in 2018 that exploded outside a church, not hurting anyone, and another in a restaurant mailbox that failed to detonate, was sentenced to five years in prison.

• Dominik Bischoff of the Reptilium zoo in Landau, Germany, said a 7-month-old female white lion cub discovered in the trailer of a van after a highway crash is doing fine as police are determining whether it was being legally shipped from Slovakia to Barcelona, Spain.