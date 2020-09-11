Two of six children of slain journalist Julio Valdivia stand by his casket Thursday during a wake at their home in Tezonapa, Veracruz, Mexico. (AP/Felix Marquez)

Slain journalist is mourned in Mexico

TEZONAPA, Mexico -- Mourners gathered Thursday at the wake of a newspaper reporter whose decapitated body was found a day earlier in an area of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz that has suffered months of organized-crime violence.

The newspaper El Mundo in the city of Cordoba reported Wednesday that the body of reporter Julio Valdivia was found near his motorcycle on railroad tracks in the town of Motzorongo. Family members and friends paid their respects but were hesitant to talk, citing pervasive fear in the area.

Valdivia covered general news in that part of Veracruz, including crime. In Mexico, such beat reporters often draw the attention of criminal groups that are upset by coverage or try to control what stories are published.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that he knows journalists do "heroic" work. "That is why all cases must be investigated and those responsible punished," he said.

Valdivia, a father of six, was at least the sixth journalist killed in Mexico this year. Angela Carrasco, a friend, said the newspaper hadn't paid him his whole salary in eight months. He was making about $47 a week, she said. Carrasco said her friend was serious about his work and always trying to get ahead for his daughters. "That's what he lived for," she said.

Intra-Afghan talks to get weekend start

ISLAMABAD -- The long-awaited peace talks with the negotiating team selected by the Afghan government are to begin Saturday in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, the Taliban said in a statement Thursday.

The start of negotiations also was announced by Qatar's Foreign Ministry, and Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, confirmed in a tweet that the Afghan delegation will be in Qatar's capital, Doha, for the talks.

The talks -- known as intra-Afghan negotiations -- were laid out in a peace deal that Washington brokered with the Taliban and signed in February, also in Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office.

That deal aims to end Afghanistan's protracted war and bring American troops home, while the intra-Afghan talks are to set a road map for a postwar society in Afghanistan.

The negotiations are expected to be a difficult process as the two sides struggle to end the fighting and debate how to protect the rights of women and minorities. The fate of the tens of thousands of armed Taliban, as well as militias loyal to government-allied warlords, also will be on the agenda, along with constitutional changes.

Washington peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated the U.S.-Taliban deal, has been in Doha for the past week trying to push the talks forward.

Taiwan sees threat in China's war drills

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan said Chinese warplanes entered its airspace Wednesday and Thursday during large-scale war games that it called a "serious provocation to Taiwan and a grave threat to regional peace and stability."

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said that its military is fully aware of actions by China's military aircraft and "responds effectively," without giving details.

China says the self-governing democracy of 23 million people is its own territory and has been stepping up its threat to bring the island under its control by military force with frequent war games and aerial patrols.

Taiwan said such actions by China's military threaten the entire region and urged the international community to respond.

"Today, the [Chinese military] has chosen to conduct exercises near Taiwan; tomorrow it may engage in similar threats near other countries," the ministry said.

China cut contacts with Taiwan's government in 2016.

Rocks on track cited in U.K. derailment

LONDON -- An investigation into a train crash last month in northeastern Scotland that killed three people has found that the train struck a pile of washed-out rock and gravel before derailing, according to an interim report released Thursday.

The driver, a conductor and a passenger died when the ScotRail train went off the tracks near the coastal town of Stonehaven on Aug. 12.

Investigators said "a significant contributing factor" to the derailment was heavy rainfall washing material from adjoining slopes onto the tracks.

Network Rail, which is government-owned and responsible for the U.K.'s train tracks, set out plans in the report on how to reduce the risk of such landslips but acknowledged it cannot afford to strengthen all "substandard" track-side slopes.

"We are all aware that we are increasingly seeing more incidents of severe weather and, as the report published today shows, earthworks and drainage infrastructure -- some of which are more than 150 years old -- prove to be a real challenge as the country experiences more heavy rainfall and flooding," Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said.

Unions urged the British government, which commissioned the report, to provide the necessary investment to secure the railways.