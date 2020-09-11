Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Louisiana suspect picked up in state

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- A suspect in two slayings in Louisiana was arrested Tuesday in Arkadelphia by U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Service's Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force was contacted by the Western Louisiana Violent Offender Task Force on Tuesday regarding Mario Jones Jr., 19, of Monroe, La., according to a release issued Wednesday from the Marshals Service.

Jones was wanted in Ouachita Parish, La., on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Investigative efforts led authorities to Jones in Arkadelphia, the release states. Jones was found at a motel late Tuesday and taken into custody.

The Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County sheriff's office assisted the marshals in western Arkansas and Louisiana in the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT