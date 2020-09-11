Louisiana suspect picked up in state

FORT SMITH -- A suspect in two slayings in Louisiana was arrested Tuesday in Arkadelphia by U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals Service's Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force was contacted by the Western Louisiana Violent Offender Task Force on Tuesday regarding Mario Jones Jr., 19, of Monroe, La., according to a release issued Wednesday from the Marshals Service.

Jones was wanted in Ouachita Parish, La., on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Investigative efforts led authorities to Jones in Arkadelphia, the release states. Jones was found at a motel late Tuesday and taken into custody.

The Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County sheriff's office assisted the marshals in western Arkansas and Louisiana in the investigation.