Man dies after fiery wreck in Randolph County, authorities say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A Walnut Ridge man died Wednesday afternoon of injuries sustained in a fiery wreck Monday, authorities said.
Jon James, 59, was driving a Dodge pickup north on Swinney Road in Pocahontas when the vehicle veered off the road and caught fire, according to a report.
James died around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at Region One Health Medical Center in Memphis, the report states.
No other injuries were listed in the report.
Authorities said the weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of the crash.
At least 424 have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.
