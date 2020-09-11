Molina hits milestone as Cards, Tigers split DH

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers in the seventh inning of the baseball team's game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

ST. LOUIS -- Jeimer Candelario capped off a two-home run day with a two-run, bases-loaded single in the seventh inning to help the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Thursday for a doubleheader split.

"We needed that," Detroit Manager Ron Gardenhire said. "A good last-inning effort. We had a lot of players stepping up."

The Cardinals won the opener 12-2 behind a five-home run attack.

In the first game, Yadier Molina, wearing uniform No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente, hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the second inning for the Cardinals.

Candelario hit a two-run home run in the first game and added another home run in the second game.

Jose Cisnero (2-2) picked up the win for the Tigers. Giovanny Gallegos (1-2) took the loss.

Jorge Bonifacio added a two-run home run for Detroit in a late five-run rally. Tommy Edman homered for St. Louis.

The highlight of the Cardinals' six-home run day was Molina's emotional blast.

The normally stoic Molina jumped into the air after passing first base and appeared to wipe away a tear with his uniform sleeve as he approached home plate.

Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Molina was among players from the commonwealth who wore the number as part of Major League Baseball's tributes this week to Clemente, who died when a plane crashed en route to a relief mission in Nicaragua on Dec. 31, 1972.

Molina put St. Louis ahead 2-0 in the second against Tarik Skubal (1-2) with his third home run this season. With his 158th home run for St. Louis, Molina passed Johnny Mize and moved into sole possession of 10th on the Cardinals career list.

Molina has said Clemente was his childhood hero, and Molina received the 2018 Roberto Clemente Award, awarded annually to a player who exemplifies sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team.

Lane Thomas, Tyler O'Neill, Paul Goldschmidt and Rangel Ravelo also homered for St. Louis.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 6 Freddie Freeman homered twice, Dansby Swanson hit a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning and Atlanta rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat host Washington.

MARLINS 7, PHILLIES 6 Starling Marte hit a tying, three-run double off Brandon Workman in the eighth inning and Jorge Alfaro singled home the winning run in the ninth for host Miami in the opener of a seven-game series, the longest in a major league regular season in 53 years.

PADRES 6, GIANTS 1 Jorge Ona homered for his first major league hit, Manny Machado also went deep and host San Diego beat San Francisco despite an injury to starter Chris Paddack. Paddack went two innings before exiting with a sprained right ankle. He allowed one run and one hit.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 6, RANGERS 2 Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run, a 449-foot drive into the left field second deck, and Los Angeles beat Texas to avoid being swept in six games this season at new Globe Life Field.

ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 1 Sean Manaea carried a perfect game into the sixth inning en route to winning his fourth consecutive start, Matt Olson hit a two-run home run and host Oakland beat Houston.

RED SOX 4, RAYS 3 Rookie Bobby Dalbec homered for his fifth consecutive game, Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs and Boston beat Tampa Bay.

ROYALS 11, INDIANS 1 Kansas City rookie Brady Singer (2-4) allowed just one hit -- a two-out single through an infield shift in the eighth inning -- and flirted with baseball history while leading the Royals to a victory over host Cleveland. Making just his ninth career start, the 24-year-old right-hander was four outs from becoming the 36th rookie to throw a no-hitter when Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges bounced a single through a wide-open right side.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer delivers in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer winds u during the seventh inning of the baseball team's game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi (27) is congratulated by manager Mike Matheny (22) after scoring during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) is congratulated by a teammate after scoring during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians' Delino DeShields catches a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier for the out during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, (n)

LA Dodgers at Arizona, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 3, Houston 1

LA Angels 6, Texas 2

Kansas City 11, Cleveland, 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore at NY Yankees, ppd., rain

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis 12-3, Detroit 2-6