Attempted traffic stop ends with crash, multiple injuries in Little Rock, authorities say

Multiple people were injured in Little Rock on Thursday night after a vehicle hit two others on Rodney Parham Road, authorities said.

Keith Stephens, spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said a wildlife officer noticed a vehicle driving recklessly between 8 and 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 430 that “almost ran another vehicle off the road.”

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it exited the interstate onto Rodney Parham Road and struck two other vehicles, Stephens said.

MEMS Executive Director Jon Swanson said six people were transported from the scene by ambulance.

Stephens said he had no additional information as of Friday morning on the nature and extent of the injuries.