Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Mark Mendoza, 40, of 818 N. 26th St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with false imprisonment. Mendoza was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kenneth Johnson, 21, of 1977 W. Deane St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Johnson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Aaron Meggs, 39, of 1209 Young St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving and fleeing. Meggs was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jordan McCormick, 20, of 1206 S. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. McCormick was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Hector Martinez-Araujo, 23, of 402 Crystal St. in Lowell was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Martinez-Araujo was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

West Fork

• Chad Castleberry, 29, of 271 Boyd St. in West Fork was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Castleberry was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.