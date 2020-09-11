Kristen Gillman watches her shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

GOLF

Korda out front in LPGA

Nelly Korda has had Grand Slam events on her mind for the last two weeks, not just her own, and she made it through the first round Thursday of the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Calif., with just the start she wanted. With heat-baked greens so firm she couldn't find pitch marks, Korda hit hybrid off the tee on the par-5 18th with a front pin. That set her up for a wedge to 3 feet below the hole for birdie and a 6-under 66, giving her a one-shot lead. Two-time major champion In Gee Chun had to scramble for par on the 18th for a 67. Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden matched that score with a par on her closing hole at the par-5 ninth with a third shot out of rough so thick she could barely see her golf ball. Danielle Kang, projected to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory at Mission Hills, and Brooke Henderson of Canada were among those two shots behind. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) opened play with a 70. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 72. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) fired a 73.

Knox fires 63 at Safeway Open

Russell Knox shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., the first event of the new PGA Tour season. After missing the FedExCup playoffs by two spots to close last season, Knox had seven birdies and eagled the 550-yard, par-5 fifth hole. Sam Burns, Cameron Percy and Bo Hoag were a stroke back. Two-time Safeway Open champ Brendan Steele joined Pat Perez at 65. Knox is seeking his first victory since 2016 when he captured both the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Travelers Championship for his only PGA Tour wins. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 68 and is tied for 21st place. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot an even par 72.

Mullinax leads Scholars

Trey Mullinax finished with a 6-under 66 Thursday at the Chicago Highland Club to take a one-stroke lead in the Korn Ferry Tour Evans Scholars Invitational in Westchester, Ill. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is only two strokes back after a 68. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) each fired a 69. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) shot a 71 and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) finished round one with a 76.

HOCKEY

Stars claim OT victory

Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime from the middle of the right circle and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday night in Edmonton, Alberta, to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference final. Radulov's third career overtime goal was his second this postseason, and the only shot in the extra time. Anton Khudobin had 38 saves, including 16 in the third after giving up two goals earlier in the period.

FOOTBALL

Broncos' WR hurts shoulder

Top Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton injured his right shoulder at practice Thursday. Sutton landed awkwardly after catching a high pass and was being looked at by trainers as the open media period ended. There was no immediate word about the nature or severity of Sutton's injury, which occurred 48 hours after the Broncos lost their best player, linebacker Von Miller, to a serious ankle tendon injury at an indoor practice Tuesday. Last season, Sutton caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and 6 touchdowns while working with three different quarterbacks.

CYCLING

Rookie wins longest stage

Tour de France rookie Marc Hirschi won the longest stage of this year's race with a bold solo breakaway Thursday on a previously unused sharp ascent, making up for two previous near misses. The Swiss rider powered away on the Suc au May climb, new to the 117-year-old Tour. He extended his lead by racing with hair-raising speed down the other side and held off pursuers over the last 15 miles to win Stage 12 by a comfortable margin in Sarran. It was the 22-year-old Hirschi's inaugural victory at his inaugural Tour, after podium finishes on Stages 2 and 9. The Tour's top contenders, including yellow-jersey wearer Primoz Roglic, were more than two minutes behind when Hirschi finished the 135-mile stage into the Massif Central, one of five mountain ranges scaled by this Tour. French rider Pierre Rolland placed second, 47 seconds behind. Hirschi covered the distance in just under 5 hours, 9 minutes.

MOTOR SPORTS

Wallace leaving RPM

Bubba Wallace, loaded with several new sponsors he personally signed, will leave Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season and take his new wealth elsewhere. Wallace, who has driven Petty's iconic No. 43 the last three seasons, told the team Thursday he would not sign a contract extension. Wallace, 26, has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is ranked a career-best 23rd in the Cup Series standings.

Enfinger wins truck race

Grant Enfinger bounced back from a tire rub that dropped him well back in the field and rallied to win the NASCAR truck race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Thursday night. Enfinger took the lead with seven laps to go, passing reigning champion Matt Crafton for his third victory of the season. Crafton held on for second and Ben Rhodes finished third. Enfinger matched Sheldon Creed for the most victories among series regulars this season in the last race to determine the final two spots in the playoffs that begin next weekend. Those berths went to Todd Gilliland and Tyler Ankrum, who used a late pit strategy call to finish fifth.

TENNIS

Serena ousted from U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Serena Williams already was struggling to keep up in a fast-paced U.S. Open semifinal when she stopped behind the baseline after a third-set point and leaned over. She held that pose for a bit, then clutched at her left ankle and asked for a trainer.

While Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job, her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title seemingly slipping away, her opponent, Victoria Azarenka, sat in a sideline seat, eyes closed, calm and composed as can be.

After a delay of about five minutes, action resumed, and while Williams raised the force of her shots and volume of her shouts, it was Azarenka who finished off a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory to return to a major championship final for the first time since 2013.

“It’s been seven years? That’s my favorite number. I guess that’s meant to be. I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” said Azarenka who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and lost to Williams in the U.S. Open finals each of those two years. “On the road to the final, you have to beat the best players and today was that day.”

The loss left Williams just short of No. 24 yet again. She was beaten in the finals of four of the preceding seven Slams, including at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and 2019.

Evidence of Azarenka’s brilliance: She compiled 12 winners and merely one unforced error in the second set, then continued her baseline mastery in the third, especially with her backhand.

That carried her to her first win against Williams in 11 career Grand Slam matchups between the pair.

On Saturday, Azarenka will face Naomi Osaka for the championship in a meeting between two-time major champions who have both been ranked No. 1 in the past and have been by far the two best players since tennis resumed last month after a pandemic-forced hiatus.

Azarenka has won 11 matches in a row; Osaka’s streak is at 10 after her 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 win over Jennifer Brady in a hard-hitting semifinal filled with fast serves and strong forehands.

Azarenka and Osaka were supposed to play in the final of the Western & Southern Open — a hard-court event moved from Ohio to New York this year as part of a two-tournament “controlled environment” with the U.S. Open amid the pandemic — but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring.

