Overall top 10 games

J.R. Eldridge will be coaching his first home game with North Little Rock as the Charging Wildcats host Fayetteville at 7 p.m. today. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK VS. FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Stadium, North Little Rock

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; North Little Rock: J.R. Eldridge

RECORDS Fayetteville 0-2; North Little Rock 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville's losses have come to Conway, a preseason Arkansas Democrat-Gazette overall top 10 team, and to Owasso, Okla, one of the top teams in Oklahoma. ... North Little Rock won its season opener last Friday at Springdale Har-Ber 41-28. ... Eldridge is coaching his first home game with the Charging Wildcats. ... RB Fredrick O'Donald had two rushing touchdowns against Springdale Har-Ber.

NO. 3 BENTONVILLE AT KANSAS CITY (MO.) ROCKHURST

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Kansas City, Mo.

COACHES Bentonville: Jody Grant; Rockhurst: Tony Severino

RECORDS Bentonville 1-0; Rockhurst 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville played its first game last week and won at Conway. ... QB Andrew Edwards passed for 219 yards and 2 TDs for the Tigers against Conway. ... Today is the first of two out-of-state games for Bentonville. The Tigers will also travel to Mill Valley in Shawnee, Kan., on Sept. 18.

NO. 4 BENTONVILLE WEST AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Quigley-Cox Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt; Little Rock Central: Kent Laster

RECORDS Bentonville West 1-1; Little Rock Central 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville West rebounded from a season-opening loss to Broken Arrow, Okla., and took care of Muskogee, Okla, 41-0. ... Wolverines QB Dalton McDonald is among the state's leading passers, passing for 479 yards and 2 TDs in the season's first two weeks. ... Little Rock Central routed Little Rock Hall 41-6 last Friday. ... Jeremiah Sample had 212 yards and 2 TDs in the Tigers' victory at Hall.

NO. 5 BENTON AT LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Gryphon Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Benton: Brad Harris; Little Rock Southwest: Daryl Patton

RECORDS Benton 0-1; Little Rock Southwest 0-2

NOTEWORTHY Benton was off last week after playing No. 1 Bryant in the Salt Bowl on Aug. 29 in Little Rock. ... The Panthers remained No. 1 in Class 6A despite their 48-7 loss to Bryant. ... Little Rock Southwest struggled in a 49-0 loss to Little Rock Parkview in the school's first home game at Gryphon Stadium. ... The Gryphons are playing their third Class 6A team in a row, having also played West Memphis and Little Rock Parkview.

NO. 6 CABOT AT EL DORADO

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Memorial Stadium, El Dorado

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; El Dorado: Steven Jones

RECORDS Cabot 2-0; El Dorado 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Cabot earned a come-from-behind 36-32 victory last Friday at Jonesboro. ... Braden Jay had 194 all-purpose yards for the Panthers and returned a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. ... El Dorado's three touchdowns in its 45-20 loss to Camden Fairview last week came on special teams. Jackie Washington returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns, and Deandra Burns had a kickoff return for another score.

NO. 7 CONWAY AT JONESBORO

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Cooksey-Johns Stadium, Jonesboro

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Jonesboro: Randy Coleman

RECORDS Conway 1-1; Jonesboro 1-1

NOTEWORTHY After season-opening victories, both Conway and Jonesboro lost last week. Conway fell to Bentonville and Jonesboro couldn't hold on against Cabot, with both games at home for the Wampus Cats and Hurricane, respectively. ... Conway has won the past three meetings against Jonesboro. ... The Wampus Cats and Hurricane have met in nonconference play each season since 2013.

NO. 8 GREENWOOD VS. SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Smith-Robinson Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Springdale Har-Ber: Chris Wood

RECORDS Greenwood 1-0; Springdale Har-Ber 0-2

NOTEWORTHY With Fort Smith Northside cancelling its game against Greenwood because of possible exposure to covid-19 in the program, the Bulldogs moved quickly Sunday to schedule Springdale Har-Ber. ... Greenwood and Har-Ber are meeting for the first time since 2009. ... The Bulldogs rolled to a 42-3 victory last Friday at Fort Smith Southside. ... Har-Ber is 0-2 after losses to Jenks, Okla., and North Little Rock.

NO. 9 PULASKI ACADEMY AT BRENTWOOD (TENN.) RAVENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Brentwood, Tenn.

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Kevin Kelley; Ravenwood: Michael Newman

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 1-0; Ravenwood 3-0

NOTEWORTHY This is the second consecutive season that Pulaski Academy is traveling to Ravenwood, located in Brentwood, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville. ... The Bruins defeated Joe T. Robinson 48-34 in it season opener Aug. 28. They were off last week. ... Ravenwood has outscored its opponents by a combined 128-30.

NO. 10 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN VS. MAGNOLIA

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Warrior Field, Little Rock

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu; Magnolia: Mark King

RECORDS Little Rock Christian 2-0; Magnolia 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Christian is making its home debut this season after winning its first two games at Little Rock Central and Searcy. ... Magnolia earned its first victory last week with a 16-6 win at Crossett. ... The Warriors will hold senior night festivities tonight at Warrior Field. ... The Panthers are making their second appearance at Warrior Field this season, having also played at the stadium Aug. 28 against Harrison.

OPEN THIS WEEK

No. 1 Bryant (next game Sept. 18 vs. Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian)