Pedestrian, 52, fatally struck on I-30 in Little Rock, state police say

A pedestrian died after he was struck early Wednesday by a vehicle on I-30 in Little Rock, state police said.

Stanley Johnson, 52, of Little Rock was crossing the interstate around 4:30 a.m. when a Hyundai Elantra traveling west struck him, according to a preliminary crash report. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, the report states, where he died of his injuries.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 424 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year.